This Mash-Up Of The ‘My Girl’ Bee Scene And A Mentos Commercial Is Amazing

I don’t post a lot of recut movie mash-ups here (“OMG, it’s The Exorcist recut as a Happy Madison comedy, LOL!”) but this mash-up of the bee scene in 1991’s My Girl with the music from those old Mentos commercials is incredible. That this has only racked up 1,600 in almost a year and a half is criminal.
First of all, I don’t think I’ll ever not laugh at the idea of elaborate character deaths in tearjerker movies. I can’t ever see that red lipped, tow-headed little Macaulay Culkin angel get stung to death by bees and not think of a screenwriter somewhere pensively staring at his laptop over a coffee and cigarette typing “he gets stung to death by the bees. CUT TO: EXT. FUNERAL” and nodding in satisfaction. Seriously, slays me every time.
You add to that the Mentos theme song, which rivals only “Yakety Sax” and Smash Mouth’s “All Star” for music that makes everything hilarious, and the result is this magical, marshmallow puppy of a video. You’re a twisted son of a bitch, DanPiroz21. I think we park our cars in the same garage.
Oh, and don’t feel bad for Vada. Sad as she was about the bee kid, she grew up and eventually got a great job working for the vice president. And if I may say so, also has great boobs.
Jesus god, I’m going to get fired for laughing too hard at work. YOU’RE NOT SUPPOSED TO BE HAPPY HERE CUBE MONKEY.
Wait, Amy is Vada? How did I miss this? Greatest reveal since Finkle is Einhorn! Thanks, Vince.
Anna grew up and now she has a nice healthy pair of Chlumskys.
Amazingly, my cousin’s girlfriend knew a kid who died from drinking a Coke after eating Mentos while listening to Flight of the Bumblebee(!!)
That’s sad to hear, but it doesn’t really hold a candle to the Pop Rocks-Pocalypse of 1991. Poor bastards never knew the risks!
Interesting, I had an uncle who OD’d at the Boston Pops Pop Rockalypse back in ’92.
When I was 9, I stepped on a bee hive, and got it good from a couple hundred of those fuckers. Doctors told me an allergic reaction could take up to 5 years to occur… That and my familiarity with this scene caused the kind of anxiety that nearly had the same affect as my throat just swelling up at random.
Somebody needs to mash up Kit-Kat’s “…gimme a break, gimme a break” tune with the curb stomp from American History X.
*THIS
Anna Chlumsky is what Kristen Johnston would look like if he was a woman.
I’ve seen that mashup and the bees in the car from Tommy boy