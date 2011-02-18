Giant rats from space with lasers for eyes

The other day I posted a trailer from Cinefamily’s Holy F*cking Sh*t film series that featured a robot-zombie Jesus as a protagonist. As part of my commitment to bringing you face-melting awesomeness on a daily basis, today I proudly feature another film from the same series, Rat Scratch Fever. Rat Scratch Fever tells of one of the most important issues affecting us today, the story of giant mutant rats from space with lasers for eyes. (According to Scientology, those rats are actually Thetans).
I don’t want to get too “inside baseball” here, but I think a couple of those sets might have actually been miniatures. I also like the part at the 1:28 mark where the guy yells, “GET A HOLD OF YOURSELF, YOUR BABY’S DEAD!” Then she starts freaking out so he throws her down. Like jeez, bitch, I just told you your baby’s dead, it’s no reason to start gettin all emotional.
So it’s like ‘The Secret of Nimh’, except more uplifting?
SPOILER ALERT – this is all the result of Krang collecting Splinter’s shower babies for experimentats.
Ted Nugent or GTFO
It’s been done. Deadly Eyes was one of my earliest experiences with B-Movies, and still one of the greatest.
That’s nothing, you should see Pauly’s gerbil exit.
Foul at the 1:37 mark! “Surfin’ USA” must be played when doing a Styles impression.
Between this and the giant dog movie from yesterday, George Lucas is having a coronary. Not that he wasn’t going to have a coronary anyway. His cholesterol is 989. That’s what happens when you eat double deep fried foods. And never exercise. Or move, for that matter.
The first thing I thought of when I saw that picture was Encino Man.