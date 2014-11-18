‘The Captive’ Trailer Gives Away The Whole Damn Movie

#Ryan Reynolds #Trailers
Senior Editor
11.18.14 28 Comments

Ryan Reynolds has one last shot to show Bill Simmons that he’s a real movie star, and he’s going to do it by becoming Hugh Jackman. That’s the plot of Atom Egoyan’s The Captive, which, like Hugh Jackman’s Prisoners, opens in a snowy town on a beardy dad (Reynolds) who just wants to wear plaid and eat pie with his adorable daughter. There should really be a supercut of kidnapping movies that open with someone eating dessert.

Eight years after the disappearance of Cassandra, some disturbing incidents seem to indicate that she’s still alive. Police, parents and Cassandra herself, will try to unravel the mystery of her disappearance.

The trailer plays it pretty coy about who might be behind the kidnapping, but I really have a bad feeling about this guy:

I can’t put my finger on it, but something about him just rubs me the wrong way.

The Captive hits theaters Winter 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ryan Reynolds#Trailers
TAGSATOM EGOYANKEVIN DURANDKIDNAPPING MOVIESRyan ReynoldsTHE CAPTIVETRAILERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP