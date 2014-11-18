‘The Captive’ Trailer Gives Away The Whole Damn Movie

Ryan Reynolds has one last shot to show Bill Simmons that he’s a real movie star, and he’s going to do it by becoming Hugh Jackman. That’s the plot of Atom Egoyan’s The Captive, which, like Hugh Jackman’s Prisoners, opens in a snowy town on a beardy dad (Reynolds) who just wants to wear plaid and eat pie with his adorable daughter. There should really be a supercut of kidnapping movies that open with someone eating dessert.
Eight years after the disappearance of Cassandra, some disturbing incidents seem to indicate that she’s still alive. Police, parents and Cassandra herself, will try to unravel the mystery of her disappearance.
The trailer plays it pretty coy about who might be behind the kidnapping, but I really have a bad feeling about this guy:
I can’t put my finger on it, but something about him just rubs me the wrong way.
The Captive hits theaters Winter 2015.
Garfield with suction cup feet hanging in the back window of your pick up: deserved it.
Oh good they’re recycling bad guys from Lost still.
Oh man I saw the trailer for this on Direct TV. It just made me really really really sad for Ryan Reynolds because he is ACTING in all caps in it. Dude’s career looks donezo now, unless Deadpool saves him.
In other news, I like how Kevin Durand keeps popping up in shitty movies/TV shows and is constantly the best thing about them.
I like Kevin Durand and his whacky accent on The Strain.
I like Kevin Durant and his whacky accent on The Strained Foot.
@Patty Boots dude is the main reason I endured that entire crappy season. Well him and the Sektarian and hot “BREAK THE INTERNET” girl. Sean Astin was smart for getting out early.
I liked Melvin Dummar’s wacky driving in “Melvin & Howard”.
Hey, Keamy!!!
I still wouldn’t mind wearing plaid and eating pie with Ryan Reynolds. Plaid flannel shirts and pie are two of my favorite things.
My are people saying it is Ryan Reynolds? Its pretty obvious that is Fat Mack
Must be all the pie.
He started to harvest some of that mass.
“Okay, and can you describe the kidnappers? Every detail counts, mind you.”
“Mmph [smack] Okay so-mmmpph.”
“Sir, please stop eating that pie.”
“And is it not true that you failed to identify this supposed kidnapper in the police lineup? I remind you that you’re under oath.”
“Mmmph, now look [smack] mmph.”
*gavel bangs*
“Will the bailiff please confiscate the pie from the witness.”
I’m fucking crying here.
To clarify:
I’m crying not because that was fucking hysterical, but because I can’t stand to see a man have his precious pie taken away from him.
From now now on, I want pies in every scene.
I am also pro pie!
So we’re finally moving forward with Homer’s idea about a talking pie?
Only if the pie is played by Lars Von Trier
Careful what you wish for, that could mean Jason Biggs gets a lot more work in the future.
Hey, whatever happened to that movie where Ryan’s cat was telling him to kill people?
“I can’t put my finger on it, but something about him just rubs me the wrong way.”
It’s probably his mustache that’s doing that.
It’s Movember in that story…
Since I saw this a long time ago(I didn’t realize it wasn’t a full release when I saw it but it was in theaters in Canada a few months ago), 2 things:
1 – They mystery of the kidnapper is not the point, you know right away who did it. It’s not “Prisoners” in that sense.
2 – It’s also really not a good movie.
I love this comment because it starts off as a typical Canadian kind defense of the movie, and then immediately looks like you gave up.
That guy? He makes really good eggs.
Didn’t this already come out and get shitty reviews?
The Captive score’s brassy ‘wuh wuh wuh WUH’ is the new Inception ‘Braaaaaaahm’