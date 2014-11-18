‘The Captive’ Trailer Gives Away The Whole Damn Movie

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ryan Reynolds has one last shot to show Bill Simmons that he’s a real movie star, and he’s going to do it by becoming Hugh Jackman. That’s the plot of Atom Egoyan’s The Captive, which, like Hugh Jackman’s Prisoners, opens in a snowy town on a beardy dad (Reynolds) who just wants to wear plaid and eat pie with his adorable daughter. There should really be a supercut of kidnapping movies that open with someone eating dessert.

Eight years after the disappearance of Cassandra, some disturbing incidents seem to indicate that she’s still alive. Police, parents and Cassandra herself, will try to unravel the mystery of her disappearance.

The trailer plays it pretty coy about who might be behind the kidnapping, but I really have a bad feeling about this guy:

I can’t put my finger on it, but something about him just rubs me the wrong way.

The Captive hits theaters Winter 2015.