This Week In Netflix And Streaming: ‘Hitch,’ ‘Heathers,’ And ‘The Master’

I won’t lead you on and act like there’s a huge amount of hot streaming action this weekend. Hollywood rightly predicts that summer has sprung, they know we’re all outside drinking mai-tais, or, if we’re from certain states, pure wood-grain alcohol. Give it to me straight, people, both for alcohol AND streaming. Luckily, they are paying me an obscene amount to spout this gibberish, likely all coming from Vince’s dad’s plantation business, so let’s get it on.
Top Netflix Streamer of the Week (streaming)
Hitch
Is Hitch at all racist? Or maybe more sexist? Regardless, we all forgive it because we like seeing Will Smith have allergic reactions. Allergic reactions are go-to comedy gold.
Streamability: For old timey sake!
Netflix Flashback of the Week (streaming)
Heathers
It’s not new, but it is a film young persons should see, and it’s streaming with your Netflix subscription anyway. What else are you gonna do? Charity work? C’mon. ‘Heathers,’ the OG of dark (real dark) sex / high school comedies is a shining example of the good things that can happen when you cast Winona Ryder correctly. Also, Christian Slater went on to do car commercials, so you know he’s bonafide.
Lastly, this gives me a chance to embed my friend’s comedy video, and there’s really no point to having an Internet column if you can’t abuse your power. You guys should get one. I mentioned the video to Vince, but he didn’t bite, so what you’re really witnessing here is a grand social experiment about the nature of favors. I asked for one, apathy denied me, so the favor my friend asked for had to be forced into the equation. I’ll take Eric Nies style shout-outs next if you guys email them to me.
Anyway, the video is as good as the trailer ever will be at explaining the charms of the film.
Streamability: Yessir!
Netflix Curio of the Week (streaming)
The Master
I was once the biggest Paul Thomas Anderson fan there was. Well, after Fiona Apple. But ‘There Will Be Blood’ and ‘The Master’ have cured me of all that business. Don’t get me wrong, both are artful films, and even average PTA is superior to the best most other filmmakers have to offer. However, I can’t help but feel like he’s preaching at me, and in a way that ‘Boogie Nights,’ ‘Magnolia,’ and ‘Punch-Drunk Love’ never did. Didactic films tend not to be my own personal jam. [Vince’s Note: Laremy is an idiot. ‘There Will Be Blood’ and ‘The Master’ are amazing and ‘Magnolia’ is his worst film. Except for the frogs. The frogs were legit.]
Streamability: For the technical ability only.
Top Netflix Flashback of the Week
Manhunter
Before ‘Silence of the Lambs’ there was another Hannibal Lecter appearance. I wonder how many of you fans of cinema knew that little tidbit? The movie is from 1986, making it far out of memory-reach, but I liked the book at least, and a cursory glance at IMDB shows it was halfway decent. That’s what I recall too.
Streamability: Jump on it.
Paid Movie of the Week (Amazon, Google – $4.99)
Grand Budapest Hotel
Wes Anderson is so cute that at this point he’s probably drawing smiley faces and his lowercase “I” with a heart on his scripts. His movies are cutesy to the extreme, they rock a mic like a vandal, but they’re also damned good. Damned good. I wrote it twice for emphasis. ‘Grand Budapest Hotel’ (Vince’s review) is another in a long line of absolutely charming cinema from a guy who executes his personal vision every time out. The Ralph (pronounced like your plumber or barber) Fiennes character is great, but the teen, Tony Revolori, is the heartlight. Lovely.
Streamability: For sure.
Paid Family Movie of the Week (Amazon, Google – $3.99)
Lego Movie
I saw it twice, and not just to freak out parents with toddlers, either. “Hey hon, what’s that guy doing all the way up in the back row with a notebook? Think he’s profiling his prey?” No, made-up parent, I’m getting better at my craft, and shame on you for thinking ALL white film critics are pedos. I thought we were better than that. ‘Lego Movie’ is a vanilla and non-challenging story in the manner of ‘Wreck-It Ralph,’ which means compelling imagery is ooccasionally present. If you have children, it’s an absolute watch, if not, just get around to it eventually. Maybe after you check out ‘The Wire.’
Streamability: Possibly.
That’s all for now. I’m certain I missed things you lot are into, feel free to point those out in the most derisive manner possible. Thanks!
Heathers sucks.
I’ll be back to crush Laremy’s soul.
Martin, I’m going to pretend you didn’t say that.
“I LOVE MY DEAD GAY SON!”
Punch Drunk Love is PT Anderson’s worst film I think, I’d rather watch a Paul W.S. Anderson movie than that shit.
ERRONEOUS !
@kazoshay
agreed. The bit with the piano was stupid. I also hate it because it showed Sandler could do more (along with “Reign Over Me”) but chooses not to.
@deweather Just like your taste, your ability to identify musical instruments is hot garbage. That was a harmonium, not a piano, sir.
[Except for the Tom Cruise. The Tom Cruise was legit]
@Shop 101: Respect the cock!
Vince- agree wholeheartedly about Magnolia. That movie is shit and maybe one of the worst things committed to film. Adaptation is a close second.
WAY TO CLOSE YOUR AGREEMENT WITH ME BY DISSING A MOVIE I LOVE, JERK!
^^^Hahahaha
And Adaptation is amazing. So you bite your god damn tongue!
@Vince Mancini: You said it was Anderson’s worst movie and I took it a step further proclaiming what a steaming pile of dogshit it was.
@bill haverchuck: Agree to disagree regarding Adaptation. Bored me to fucking tears and another bad performance from Cage.
I wasn’t complaining about your opinion about Magnolia. Adaptation however, is great.
Got a soft spot in my heart for Manhunter. It’s like watching a rehearsal for Heat. So many similar shots and moods, and you can see how Michael Mann really refined his work.
He does a lot of that if you’ve seen all his stuff – there’s an episode of Miami Vice that is basically just a short version of Heat, from the crew with the hockey masks all the way down to throwing a chair through the plate glass window at the end. He also re-uses a lot of dialogue from Miami Vice in his movies. Also, Manhunter just looks like a Miami Vice movie. Also, the actual Miami Vice movie is basically the best episodes of the show spliced into a 2 hour awesome fest.
My point is, Michael Mann loves Miami Vice and we all should too.
@DeadMeat Can you tell me which episode of Miami Vice you’re referring to? I watched seasons 1-3 about two years back but don’t recall such scenes so maybe they were later on.
If I remember correctly, the 1st season episode Smuggler’s Blues has some similarities with the 2006 Miami Vice movie (which is a great movie and I’ll fight any peckerwood proxie that says otherwise)
didn’t think Magnolia was preachy? You sir are an insane person?
I can’t believe you guys aren’t all over MANHUNTER. Talk about legit. A little long, maybe, but if you want serious Michael Mann 80s and Brian Cox and Tom Noonan, you cannot go wrong. I think I might watch it again tonight.
Very good movie. I was already a big fan of William Petersen from his fantastic role in “To Live and Die in L.A.” and his role in “Manhunter” was a great follow-up.
I gotta say I don’t quite see how TWBB or The Master are preachy. Magnolia I can see.
TWBB is a fucking masterpiece, and I won’t stand for anyone saying differently.
*sits*
I fast forwarded through most of The Master. It was beautiful, but slower that a turtle drying. Did they explain in the context of the movie what the hell was up with Joaquin Phoenix’ character’s back?
I couldn’t stand Magnolia and thought There Will Be Blood was a really well made mediocre movie if that makes sense. The Master was pretty great though.
Yeah, I thought Daniel Day Lewis’ performance in TWBB was great, but as a movie the story felt largely pointless, like an excuse for Lewis to chew scenery.
Like Gangs of NY then?
dismissing the opportunity to shit on Hitch but going out of your way to piss on There Will be Blood and The Master? AND Wreck-it Ralph and the Lego movie. Sorry your dog died, Lar. I need to use the restroom
Manhunter is fantastic! Everything all the csi and serial killer TV shows and movies have tried to do in the last 25 years, Manhunter did first and did better. Much, much better. You’ll feel smarter after you watch it. Highest recommendation.
The thing with Heathers and Manhunter and a few other 80s films (Running Man comes to mind) is that to me they have this weird look to the film that makes them feel cheap. I can’t think of another era where I see this as a problem…maybe recent stuff with top-down “BBC TV” digital. I like all 3 of the movies I mentioned, but do they just have shitty masters? Or maybe it’s the sound quality.
Either way, rambin’ over.
I will never understand the love for Manhunter, but maybe that’s because of my love of Red Dragon (the book). Honestly, it’s the only time you can say “Yeah, the Brett Ratner version was better than the Michael Mann version.”
Personally, I love Manhunter, but I can definitely see why fans of the book (or any of the Lector books really) wouldn’t like it. It definitely takes it’s own liberties, and is much more style than substance, but that’s what I like about the movie. Also doesn’t hurt that I saw the movie well before I read Red Dragon.
In light of recent events, you may want to consider watching Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me on Netflix.