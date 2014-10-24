This Week In Netflix And Streaming: ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’, ‘Neighbors’, and Bronies!

I hate that “All About that Bass” song. First off, booty was never out of style. If anything, it’s breasts that don’t get enough attention, and don’t give me that horrible pinko NFL. Ridiculous. Anyhow, Rocktober is almost over, which will lead us to straight into Movember, the month where you’re supposed to grow a mustache to support men’s health (the idea, not the magazine). Only I can’t grow a mustache, which means the whole thing is discriminatory against my genetics and my creed. I want to support men, and their health, but I’m not enough of a man to have serious facial hair. That’s a day in the life of Laremy for ya. Continuous hilarity rounds these parts.

Also, it seems like less people are commenting now as I’m wildly off topic and rambling incoherently. I get it, but it still makes me sad. Jump in there with some vitriol, mix it up, we can’t change the Internet unless we work together. If you look hard enough, in plain sight, there’s an Easter Egg as to what I want the Frotcast crew to do a documentary on next. Pass it on, counting on you guys to make it special.

Now Netflix Streaming you devious bastards!

Top Netflix Streaming of the Week (streaming)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

These movies don’t get enough credit as movies, mostly because everyone has been scarred from Twilight, Divergent, The Host, Mortal Instruments, and about 600 other bullpoop teen adaptions. This one has Oscar-y talent, a legit dystopian sci-fi, and a plot that doesn’t really conform to the normal tropes. I could watch Jennifer Lawrence all day, and sometimes I do, at least according to the depositions. I’ve given in to these movies, and I often pull people aside to tell people these are actually all a metaphor for the plight of Somali children. Yeah, I’m awesome to stand next to at parties.

Streamability: Get yo’ self ready to wait in line for the next one!

Top Netflix Animation of the Week (streaming)

A Letter to Momo

I don’t know what this title is all about, but if I had to say, I’d guess it’s what the kids these days are calling “anime”.

The thing that “Momo” really reminds me of though is that movie Get Shorty. You ever see that one? It’s a classic, see below:

As for the anime Momo, who knows? Probably pretty kid-friendly. You’ll need that sort of thing if you keep going the way you’re going.

Streamability: I can’t see why not to.

Top Netflix Streaming of an Event the Frotcast Will One Say Cover (streaming)

A Brony Tale

I could see myself, under the right conditions, falling under the Brony spell. It’s got everything I like, cartoon, randomness, and women doing voices. Plus rainbows and friendship. There’s just a lot there to consider.

Streamability: I might, if things get dark enough around here. Hell, I’ve already got the Netflix subscription, so I’m halfway there. Like Batman, you gotta embrace it.

