This Week In Netflix And Streaming: ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’, ‘Neighbors’, and Bronies!

Also, it seems like less people are commenting now as I’m wildly off topic and rambling incoherently. I get it, but it still makes me sad. Jump in there with some vitriol, mix it up, we can’t change the Internet unless we work together. If you look hard enough, in plain sight, there’s an Easter Egg as to what I want the Frotcast crew to do a documentary on next. Pass it on, counting on you guys to make it special.
Now Netflix Streaming you devious bastards!
Top Netflix Streaming of the Week (streaming)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
These movies don’t get enough credit as movies, mostly because everyone has been scarred from Twilight, Divergent, The Host, Mortal Instruments, and about 600 other bullpoop teen adaptions. This one has Oscar-y talent, a legit dystopian sci-fi, and a plot that doesn’t really conform to the normal tropes. I could watch Jennifer Lawrence all day, and sometimes I do, at least according to the depositions. I’ve given in to these movies, and I often pull people aside to tell people these are actually all a metaphor for the plight of Somali children. Yeah, I’m awesome to stand next to at parties.
Streamability: Get yo’ self ready to wait in line for the next one!
Top Netflix Animation of the Week (streaming)
A Letter to Momo
I don’t know what this title is all about, but if I had to say, I’d guess it’s what the kids these days are calling “anime”.
The thing that “Momo” really reminds me of though is that movie Get Shorty. You ever see that one? It’s a classic, see below:
As for the anime Momo, who knows? Probably pretty kid-friendly. You’ll need that sort of thing if you keep going the way you’re going.
Streamability: I can’t see why not to.
Top Netflix Streaming of an Event the Frotcast Will One Say Cover (streaming)
A Brony Tale
I could see myself, under the right conditions, falling under the Brony spell. It’s got everything I like, cartoon, randomness, and women doing voices. Plus rainbows and friendship. There’s just a lot there to consider.
Streamability: I might, if things get dark enough around here. Hell, I’ve already got the Netflix subscription, so I’m halfway there. Like Batman, you gotta embrace it.
I was “forced” to watch Snowpiercer this week. The 96% on rotten tomatoes made me think it had to be good. There was some good cinematography, for sure, but the story was ludicrous and the allegory SO heavy-handed. I think class struggles have been done to death, making it kind of pretty really doesn’t elevate anything unless you add something. All of the reviews saying this movie is something new…. look, just because you put a tired story on a TRAIN doesn’t make it groundbreaking and new. It was an OK, watchable action movie, but 96% on RT is LUDICROUS.
Seconded. Snowpiercer was one of the worst things I’ve seen this year.
I would never have picked up the Hunger Games novels, except that lots of people I trust kept telling me to read them. I read them all in one go, and they’re pretty damn fun. I’m a fan.
I get why people were down on the first movie, because it felt phoned in. But the second one is pretty kick-ass. HATERS GONNA’ HATE.
My wife insisted I come see the first one, and I was pleasantly surprised. As I’ve said on FD before, J-Law makes up for the more aggressively stupid parts. I was enthusiastic to see the second one and would be enthusiastic to see the third if splitting it into two wasn’t such an obvious goddamned cash grab. I’ll still see them, but it leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
I was ho hum on the first but the second is legit great sci fi. I don’t know if they changed directors or writers or whatever, but man, it’s such an upgrade.
I thought the second movie was better than the book. The books decline in quality, in my opinion, hopefully the movies go the other way.
I was surprised that the first one was a real movie, and not Pasteurized Movie Product (TM), but, good Lord, I was bored out of my mind by the second “Hunger Games.” 25 minutes in I realized I didn’t care about anything and would have left if my honey wasn’t there. I felt like I had channel-surfed onto one of those apocalypse shows where dirty people do nothing but point guns at each other and talk.
Off-topic: aren’t all these YA dystopias just one step away from being utopias? Which world’s problems seem easier to fix, the real world, or Panem (sp?) from “The Hunger Games?” Overthrowing the government in “Hunger Games” would probably fix everything, whereas, despite what your racist uncle claims, overthrowing the US government would still leave us with ISIS, melting glaciers, ebola, mercury-poisoned water, etc.
Sure, everyone in the provinces or territories or whatever is dirty, but they seem to have all their teeth and access to birth control. We never see Donald Sutherland haggling with OPEC over gas prices while acid rain burns holes in his office window.
I’ve not seen the second. My (major) problem with the first was the seemingly arbitrary limits on Gamemaster Ronald Bartel’s interference. He could employ fire rain and charizard’s but only one at a time? And why not do it when Katniss and pipsqueek were at their ultimate vulnerability? He knew exactly where they were at all times! So to me, it was like the heroes’ escapes were never on their own accord but more like they were just being scared and given an out
Just seemed very Scooby-Dooish to me.
@The AggroCraig you nailed it. I felt like half way through the 3rd book the author just decided it was time to finish the story and said F it, let’s wrap this baby up. Always thought it felt really odd.
Really hoping the movies continue to trend upward like they did from 1 to 2
They are good & my husband doesn’t believe me at all. I haven’t read the third one because I don’t want to spoil it for myself yet.
Lare-Bear, you anemic hillbilly. Just let those face pubes sprout. If we don’t give Vince’s mom shit for her ‘stache we won’t give you too hard of a time.
Or he could do like Lieb and steal one from a homeless guy.
Every tine I read Neighbors I get a little exited until I realize I’m thinking of The Burbs. Might be the Feldman, maybe the Brother Theodore, probably the Dern. Definitely the repetitive head injuries.
I miss Brother Theodore. He was a wonderful podiatrist.
I feel like Kate has a case of Amadeus going on. Where she’s pretty good but then you have Rooney farting on pianos and making masterpieces it’s hard to pay attention to the other mara sister