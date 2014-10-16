This Week In Netflix And Streaming: ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’, ‘Heatstroke’, and ‘Persecuted’

All-American Christmas Carol
This was the official synopsis I received:
Self-centered, unemployed good ol’ gal Cindy (Taryn Manning) has been popping out kids by different Daddy’s [sic] since she was knee high to a grasshopper, but she’s more interested in buying lottery tickets and doing what’s best for herself than parenting.
Ahem, I have a few minor quibbles (can one even HAVE a major quibble?) regarding this synopsis. First off, you can’t “pop out kids” when you’re knee high to a grasshopper. Physically impossible. Women must reach sexual maturity to be able to have children, that’s what’s kept Vince commitment free for years. No one denies this. Next, she’s described as “Self-centered” and “doing what’s best for herself”, in the same friggin’ sentence. Give me a period, man! And what’s with the “but” segue, when the first part of your sentence also indicts her? It’s like writing, “I’m into cuddles, but I also like snuggling.” How about more imagination in marketing copy, just in general? Here’s my take on it, I’ve made it awesome:
This little prick Cindy (Taryn Manning) has been fornicating with myriad notorious virile fellas since she was but a teen. Still, this jack shack is more interested in self-destructive regressive taxes against the poor than she is taking care of her little reptiles. Ugh. Hate her. Christmas!
I guess I just want to see a return to the glory days of marketing, when doctors could recommend cigarettes.
Streamability: I will go with no, even though my main man Meatloaf is front and center.
Top Netflix Recent Memory of the Week (streaming)
Heatstroke
On a family trip in the African desert, a research scientist unintentionally travels off course and is brutally murdered by an arms dealer. His girlfriend is put to the ultimate survival test as she attempts to evade the killers and protect his teenage daughter.
Wait, why is she trying to protect his teenage daughter? That chica should be on her own. How is the non-mom-non-wife (patent pending) a better mom than Taryn Manning? Also, have you SEEN Taryn Manning in “Orange is the New Black”? That will set your libido back a good couple months. Lastly, yikes, do NOT unintentionally travel off course and get brutally murdered. That’s a recipe for disaster!
Note: We actually talked about this title back in June, but you had to buy it then. Now it’s part of your Netflix package! Plus, you know, the first ten seconds of this trailer should be a Frotcast drop. [Vince’s Note: Look, if you guys have a suggestion for getting Laremy to stop talking about Heatstroke I’m all ears.]
Streamability: In June I said, “Maybe”. Now I’m in, whole hog. I can evolve.
Actual Top Netflix Streaming of the Week (streaming)
Venus in Fur
Let’s not get into the whole Roman Polanski (or Man-Ski as his friends call him) thing. Instead, let’s focus on how goddamn French this movie is. And the voiceover is deliciously 1977. This thing is so French I want to pour wine and butter on it. As for the film? I don’t know. Can’t tell. I can’t read.
Streamability: If you want to impress your friends and strike fear in your enemies.
Top Netflix Disaster of the Week (streaming)
Beethoven’s Treasure Tail
The actual Beethoven, the 1992 dog, is long dead, and yet these arrogant bastards keep trotting out a St. Bernard as if we can’t tell the difference. We can! I loved that original Beethoven doggy dog, and it was a nightmare when we had to carry him down the stairs in order to compost him. Many a tear was shed, but we’re environmental stewards, first and foremost.
Streamability: Never!
Top Netflix Doremus of the Week (streaming)
Breathe In
I interviewed Felicity Jones once, and she was the most cutest evar. I mean, so pale, so British, so much like tea and crumpets on a rainy London morning. I would have enjoyed getting with her. Like, sexually. I quite enjoyed Like Crazy from the same director, Drake Doremus (great Jennifer Lawrence bit in there), so I’ll probably check this out at some point, once I find the time away from my composting side job. [Vince’s Note: I liked Like Crazy, but I still can’t get over Anton Yelchin being caught in a love triangle between Felicity Jones and Jennifer Lawrence. Poor guy.]
Streamability: Oh, why not?
I bought X-Men days of future past in 3D and watched it last night remembering how much I enjoyed it in theaters. This time I felt like it was just missing something.
They missed a big opportunity by not naming Taryn Manning’s character Carol.
Also, “Give me a period, man!” is what her character said.
DOFP is still fucking amazing. Case closed.
Co-sign that movie was entertaining start to finish and a lot smarter than it deserved to be while also being the best in the franchise (or second to X2) depending on who you ask.
I’d say its better than X-2 though I think the first X Men movie is also better than X 2… X 2 just drags too much for me and the characterizations are pretty weak in that movie besides Wolverine.
First, we better get some more Matt Lieb posts up in here or else I’m going to start writing Laremy fanfiction.
Second, agreed about the Marvel films blurring into each other. I enjoy most of the ones I see, but remember virtually nothing about them a year later.
Venus in Fur is actually a really great movie. It’s hard to imagine that a movie that takes place in one room with only two actors could hold your attention but I thought it was mesmerizing.
You some kind of french or somethin’?
Returning Laremy’s serve:
Cindy (Taryn Manning) doesn’t like when guys wear condoms, but she loves the D. This little semen processing facility blew her way through remedial math in high school, so she knows nothing about the laws governing large numbers, and prioritizes lottery tickets over parenting her multitudinous vagina shits. This is a Christmas movie about someone you won’t like, except at the end when she learns to love herself or something, I don’t know. I didn’t watch the movie.
Beethoven’s Treasure Tail found employment for Kristy Swanson, Morgan Fairchild and Udo Kier… so there’s that. Beethoven’s Treasure Trail (which actually makes sense as a title) probably leads to the deep web among other things, God love the Dutch.
Are you kidding me? That X Men movie was fucking great.