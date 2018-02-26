This Week In Posters: All Dog Movies All The Time

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with this poster for Beauty and the Dogs, which doesn’t even have any dogs on the poster. Does that mean the title is just some bullshit metaphor? I need this poster to prove to me that there are dogs in this movie. I’m not going if there aren’t any dogs and it’s just some proverb about sad people or something. Also, is it my colorblindness or is this poster incredibly hard to read? Or is that part of the dog metaphor, trying to make us feel colorblind, like a dog? Anyway, bad poster. No dogs, says some stuff on it I can’t even read — pass.
There’s that damned dramatic Fifty Shades font again! Only this time it’s for a movie starring new Spock as little Nicky. No clue what this is about, but I’m somewhat intrigued.
Whoa. It looks like Taraji P. Henson is about to murder me, but sexily. Like I’m going to die with an erection (again). This poster is too good for a Tyler Perry movie. I bet Taraji P. Henson is playing Janet Acrimony or something and the movie is about God punishing her for infidelity.
Oh, you made a movie about Animal Crackers? Neat-o. This will surely leverage that built-in audience of cookie enthusiasts. Remember that Ali G episode where Ali G invents a glove to keep ice cream from dripping on your hands, and he measures the potential market for it by multiplying the number of people who like ice cream by the number of people “who have hands?” This looks like someone did that for real.
Anton Yelchin’s in Thoroughbreds? They were sorta taking their time with the edit on that one, huh.
I just checked and A. Yelch had 3 movies and 6 episodes of a series (voice work), listed as completed in 2017. That’s impressive. Sometimes I don’t even get out of the house on the weekend.
There was an even better poster for Acrimony in October and I had no clue that it was for a Tyler Perry movie: [uproxx.com] A bit of a catfish to withold that Tyler Perry detail, but it kept the illusion intact, the great poster wasn’t tarnished. I’ll alow it.
What the what? A magical adventure in every bite? Never an Animal Crackers slogan. Never. A dull animal shaped biscuit in your fat gob, maybe… but not that.
I had some recently for the first time since childhood and they are basically cardboard with a sprinkling of nostalgia.
IDK, I really like the whole wheat animal crackers from Nature Box.
“Vote Skull Bear With Human Screams in 2020.“ sure why not I’m already living in a surreal nightmare
Are we entirely sure “Finding Your Feet” isn’t “Mama Mia 3”?
Speaking of disturbing bear heads, is it me or is that panda’s snout at a completely different angle than the rest of it?
Gerard Depardieu. Bold choice to give the pile of dog poop a voice.
He was in that movie where he had a hot daughter that was on HBO one summer in the early 90’s.
I should write for Variety.
Stepdaughter, and she was played by Katherine Heigl. So she went from getting molested by Steven Seagal (I’m not going to link to the photo of him feeling her up at the premiere) to being molested by a French fat fuck. No wonder she became such a bitch.
That poster makes David Hayman look like a gay Bryan Cranston.
Skull Bear is cool and all, but I’m Team Flower Deer. They seem chill, and way less murder-y.
Everybody should go see Annihilation on the big screen now. I don’t care how quickly it ends up on Netflix. It’s worth it.
I thought they were Oryxes, even though those are African.
Animal Crackers should be what old black people call furries.
Can someone remake Heathers where it’s a bunch of fairly normal jocks that try to score beer, fart and punch each other. It would be called “Brads”.
“Blake, Blair, Blain, and Brent”.
And Tooddddd
I hope the kid in “Wrinkle in Time” isn’t precocious. Isn’t there more suspense if the the kid is a normal dumbass?
Remember how that talking cat movie where Kevin Spacey voiced the cat saved a guy’s life because the money the original screenwriters were paid covered the deductible and premiums for one’s WGA health insurance after he was diagnosed with a brain tumor? And yet of all the people involved, the only one who didn’t live to see the movie was the Europacorp executive who came up with the idea and paid the money (And who insisted ZE FUCKING CAT DOES NOT FUCKING TALK!)? Good times.
Only Skull Bear With Human Screams/Pistol Drone 2020 can save our existential doom by filling us with ethereal doom. And lead.
And tongue-fucking our grotesque bite wounds because IT’S A FUCKING BEAR!
Technically this describes Proud Mary, but it still wasn’t that good.
Aw man dont spoil the bear. Or do if it gets people to go see it
So “Ismael’s Ghosts” is “the cinematic equivalent to Christmas morning”? Is it too much to hope it’s the one from Gremlins?
Thank god Saoirse Ronan is getting away from movies where she loses her virginity. She was in danger of getting typecast.