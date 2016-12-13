IMPA

This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated WWII epic, Dunkirk. Just the other day, Frotcast Bret and I were talking about what a modern classic Interstellar would be with just a little editing. As Bret put it, “he shot the truck leaving his kids behind like the on-rocket footage.”

And now we have this poster, which makes the shores of Dunkirk (I mean, I assume) during the Dunkirk Evacuation look like giant wave planet. So yes, I am all for this one. I’m not sure we needed the stainless steel title font though. “Oh, you’re saying this war movie will have metal? Good to know.”