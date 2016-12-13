This Week In Movie Posters: ‘Dunkirk,’ Affleck, ‘The F8 Of The Furious,’ And More

#This Week In Posters
12.13.16 1 year ago 54 Comments
dunkirk-poster1

IMPA

This week in This Week in Posters, we begin with Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated WWII epic, Dunkirk. Just the other day, Frotcast Bret and I were talking about what a modern classic Interstellar would be with just a little editing. As Bret put it, “he shot the truck leaving his kids behind like the on-rocket footage.”

And now we have this poster, which makes the shores of Dunkirk (I mean, I assume) during the Dunkirk Evacuation look like giant wave planet. So yes, I am all for this one. I’m not sure we needed the stainless steel title font though. “Oh, you’re saying this war movie will have metal? Good to know.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#This Week In Posters
TAGSDunkirkPOSTERSthe fate of the furiousTHIS WEEK IN POSTERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP