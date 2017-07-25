Strap in, This Week In Posters readers, Comic-Con was this past week, so we’ve got new one sheets for pretty much every upcoming movie that studios think nerds love, starting with this one for Black Panther. It’s a pretty de rigeuer superhero teaser poster — heroic backlighting, a monumental set, some futuristic stuff — but can you explain this pose to me? Is that a panther thing? It’s somewhere between a chest flex and the marbles pose from Major League where I can’t tell if he wants to claw my face or show me his junk. I suppose it could be both.
Oh hell yeah! We haven’t had a good close-eyed headbutt poster in a while. I can’t wait to watch these white people yearn for all they’re worth. Wait, what’s that tree in the background, is this set in Africa? (*checks IMDB*)
For his directorial debut, Andy Serkis brings to life the inspiring true love story between Robin and Diana Cavendish (Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy), an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease.
When Robin is struck down by polio at the age of 28, he is confined to a hospital bed and given only a few months to live. With the help of Diana’s twin brothers (Tom Hollander) and the groundbreaking ideas of inventor Teddy Hall (Hugh Bonneville), Robin and Diana dare to escape the hospital ward to seek out a full and passionate life together — raising their young son, traveling and devoting their lives to helping other polio patients. [source]
Andy Serkis?! As in Gollum? I would’ve had no idea. I like to think he was wearing his ping pong ball-covered leotard the entire time. I like to imagine Andy Serkis’ closet just has 10 identical leotard jumpsuits covered in ping pong balls.
This is a very literal poster for Burning Shadow.
We are only a few years away from a Saw/Paranormal Activity crossover movie aren’t we? God I hope I’m dead by then.
That Shape of Water poster gave me all of two weird erections
That should be the del toro rating system. “Shape of water is a solid 2 out of 10 weird erections”-iggins.
Isn’t Only the Brave the Entourage movie Smoke Jumpers? With Miles Teller as Vinnie Chase as Miles Teller? I think I just gave myself a meta-headache.
Exactly what I though. Only The Brave is the movie Vinnie Chase never got to meet because of that brash, European director.
Vince, never let it be said that your anal-retentive attention to robot crotch detail never yielded positive results.
I prefer the story of the Granite Mountain Hot Shots Part Deux.
Granite Mountain Hotshots has to be the name of a jam band somewhere, right? Like one with multiple banjos? Pretty sure I saw them open for String Cheese Incident.
Temple looks fun. I like those adventure horror type movies.
yeah man. foreign people are scary and will likely kill you faster than a group of rabid hillbillies.
@DEVO The Descent and The Ruins came to mind when I saw the poster for Temple. I liked both of those movies.
I’m not so concerned about foreign people, but city dwellers (foreign or domestic) are a horror unto themselves. I consider those types of horror films to be documentaries.
Given the reliance on creativity and mechanical engineering in the Saw movies I applaud Jigsaw for casting a number of women in team Jigsaw. Young girls need role models in STEM fields, even if those fields are a little unorthodox.
If I was a lady mech pilot and they told me to suit up in ‘Saber Athena’ I’d say “Fuck you, I’m driving the huge mech with the morning star for a hand”.
That Woodshcok movie seems like the worst of indie film pr. From “visionary” to “transcends genres” to “Kirstin dunst” it’s a lot to take in
I could see ‘Breathe’ opening strong but I doubt it’s got legs.
I….yes.
too soon.
Woodshock is what happens when the weird, but sorta hot girl at the party eats too many pot brownies because she thought they were regular brownies and then you have to babysit her so she doesn’t ruin your house or die. It’s almost too real.
That Saw/Jigsaw actor must be set by now
Re: Justice League poster. They’re still trying to sell us on Superman being dead. Incidentally, can you think of anyone lazier than the guy who designed a cyborg character and settled on Cyborg as a name?
The guy who named the fireplace?
Donald Trump pretending to be his own publicist “John Miller”.
Damn you both, those are both great examples
Rob Liefeld.
Serkis’ mo-cap of a person suffering from polio deserves an Oscar.
I assumed he was playing the part of the lead poliovirus.
Are the justice league singing BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY?
Who has watched IT that doesn’t remember the exchange:
Ralphy: “Does it float?”
Pennywise: “They ALL float down here!”
Woodshock is what you get when you’re squinting and looking at a woman who you think is hot, but then you straighten out your eyes and its Kirsten Dunst.
What is the benefit of having giant robots with a sexy female figure? Is this from a future where our AI overlords have taken over and we fight back with robot Internet porn?
It’s either that or shape them like giant feet. Gotta get the fetishists somehow!
It’s so little girls can one day aspire to become giant robot pilots themselves you fucking sexist pig.
i would rather little girls aspired to be giant killer robots.
Proud Mary might be a contender for poster of the year. But first a few uninteresting tidbits:
1. I collect LPs.
2. I specifically collect cover version of popular songs.
3. Proud Mary was covered by lounge singers across the country.
4. As a kid I thought one of the lines was “people by the river are always happy to kill”.
5. “Killing for the man every night and day” is a play on Proud Mary lyrics.
6. Profit???
Andy Serkis better cameo as a banana.
I assume that’s what the story focuses on; I didn’t read the whole thing.
Pacific Rim highlighting the jaeger’s bathroom facilities with their “Poo Pilot Chambers.”
Wanna read a sample of Ready Player One?
[twitter.com]
It’s all like that. I only made it two hours into the audiobook before I very nearly lost my mind.
Shit, that’s what this book is like? That dumb title was already annoying me but I figured, must be more to it when you read the thing. Guess not! Why do so many people recommend this? I take it you didn’t finish the book?
@Brown Nose the Pirate – It’s straight up “Member Berries: The Book!” I think I’d read a hundred straight books without giving up on one, but there was no way I could keep going with that shit.
The Pacific Rim posters remind me of the inventory/pause screen in Super Metroid.
the main villain is an ancillary character now?
Jeff I don’t know you so I can’t tell if this a sarcastic response to my joke but I seriously hope it is.
“jeff, i don’t know you..that’s my purse!”
It appears that Sidemen is about legendary blues musicians so of course it features a shit ton of white people.
Also, I feel like “Sidepiece” would be more entertaining: Sidepiece: Behind Every Great Man There’s an Easy Woman.
Several if you’re doing it right.
Too much going on in that Thor poster, but the inner kid in me really loves those colours.
I’m really into robot crotches now. Thanks.
That robot-face-crotch on “Bracer Phoenix” reminds me of Roberto from Futurama wearing cool shades.
+1 flying avocado
Having read in the past few years about Islamic State executing prisoners in all kinds of horrible gruesome ways (burned alive, drowned, crushed to death, dissolved in acid) I have absolutely no interest right now in a new goddamn Saw movie. Where these horrors are the main draw. I know, horrifying death and torture was just as much happening in the previous decade, has been going on since the dawn of man. But to me it’s even more prominent right now… I’ve always hated these movies, and reading the news lately makes me feel only more repulsion for a new one.
count me amongst your ranks.
The draw of these movies for a lot of fans is precisely in that it is NOT real, and they are a way to temporarily escape the horrors of real life with something even more horrifying that you can watch knowing these are all actors and special effects. I might not have explained that very well.
That Justice League cover is referencing the Alex Ross cover to Kingdom Come, and I love you the contrast and highlights in the photo are shifted to match the original artwork .
Also, Snyder’s Watchmen was… ok, it wasn’t the worst but nor was it good, and the best thing he’s made is still the Dawn remake. By a mile!