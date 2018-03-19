This Week In Posters: Lando’s Space Cape Beats All

IMPA

This week in This Week In Posters, we begin with this extremely moist poster for Adrift. So maybe it’s not the most visually dynamic of the bunch, but I always appreciate choosing a conceptual image over trying to squeeze a bunch of actors’ faces and text in there. You think Sam Claflin voices Shailene Woodley’s talking volleyball? I assume this is a Castaway situation.

I’m sure there will be seventeen trillion individual character posters for Avengers: Infinity War in the coming weeks, but in the meantime I’m enjoying the sheer absurdity of trying to squeeze all these names onto the same poster. You know how I said that thing about not trying to squeeze all the names and faces onto the same poster in the last one? I rescind that. If the point of the marketing campaign is to show how overstuffed the movie is, this is perfect.

Yo, wasn’t this movie supposed to come out like a year and a half ago? Here’s a Borg/McEnroe poster from last August. Apparently it came out in the UK and Sweden last Fall but they saved it for April here in the US. Strange. Anyway, I like how the imagery is all pushed to the right margin. Feels like McEnroe is crowding us. He’s totally in my face!

Also, the only thing worse than film critics trying to do themed plays on words in their pull quotes is studios using those quotes in their marketing campaigns. What consumer does that work on? “Gee, honey, I was on the fence about seeing The Burger King, but then I heard Gene Shalit called it ‘a whopper of a biopic,’ so…”

Is this just Stranger Than Fiction 2?

IMDB says…

When bestselling celebrity biographer, Lee Israel, is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend, Jack.

Okay, that sounds interesting. Who is this “Jack” though? Is he a doggy? If Jack is a doggy you have to tell me.