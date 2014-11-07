Ties Are Only For The Neck In The New ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ Teaser

Fans of Fifty Shades of Grey were already bummed enough that Matt Bomer wasn’t picked to play Christian Grey in the upcoming film adaptation of the inexplicably popular book series, so it probably didn’t help when the news broke that they wouldn’t be seeing Jamie Dornan’s, um, bookmark either. With all of the complaining that fans did for months before the film even went into production, you’d think that Universal Pictures would be a little more forthcoming with the good stuff, in the form of hot, steamy trailers and teasers. But you’d be wrong.

Instead, just like Universal did with the first teaser several months ago and director Sam Taylor-Johnson has reportedly done with Dornan’s dong, the new Fifty Shades of Grey teaser is still leaving everything to the imagination. In fact, the only point of this new teaser is to let us know that the second trailer is coming on November 14.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For comparison, here’s the first teaser…

And in case you need the whole thing in one handy post, here’s the first Fifty Shades of Grey trailer…