TIMBERLAKE MOVIE WINS OSCAR FOR TAGLINES

08.10.09 9 years ago 36 Comments

Justin Timberlake’s new road-trip comedy, The Open Road, besides featuring The Dude mumbling barely intelligible lines like “Yer prettier’n a spotted heifer in a panda (?) patch,” also sports not one, but TWO of the cleverest taglines ever written.

“If life is a journey… these three have a long way to go.”

“Sometimes… the best part a trip… is losing your baggage.”

Your move, Sandra-Bullock-adopts-a-black-dude movie.

[via HollywoodElsewhere]

