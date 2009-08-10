TIMBERLAKE MOVIE WINS OSCAR FOR TAGLINES

Justin Timberlake’s new road-trip comedy, The Open Road, besides featuring The Dude mumbling barely intelligible lines like “Yer prettier’n a spotted heifer in a panda (?) patch,” also sports not one, but TWO of the cleverest taglines ever written.

“If life is a journey… these three have a long way to go.”

“Sometimes… the best part a trip… is losing your baggage.”