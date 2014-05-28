Timothy Olyphant Is Lookin Good In ‘This Is Where I Leave You’

I never read Jonathan Tropper’s This is Where I Leave You, probably because I’m always getting my contemporary New York novelists named “Jonathan” mixed up (my favorites are Ames followed by Lethem!). Now I guess I won’t have to, because it has been turned into a Major Motion Picture, with a screenplay adapted by Tropper himself, directed by Shawn Levy, starring Tina Fey, Jason Bateman, Adam Driver, Corey Stoll, Rose Byrne, and Jane Fonda. Great cast, though it looks more or less like your standard tryin-to-hold-the-family-together dramedy, and it will be interesting to see how that works when it’s being directed by the guy who did Real Steel and The Internship. Maybe he’ll be more successful at the indie dramedy than the Vince Vaughn-com? He’s certainly got the ripping-off-Eternal-Sunshine part down:
Did you miss it?
He could’ve ripped off a lot of shots. Pretty ballsy ripping off the one that’s on the cover of the DVD.
Don’t worry, there’s also a “cathartic moment in the water” scene.
This Is Where I Leave You opens September 12th. Though I have this strange feeling as if I’ve already seen it.
I’m gonna go with homage.
Weren’t they sitting Shiva in the book? That makes more sense then “grounding” adults. But then again, Jews might not play in middle America.
It might still be a Shiva sit in the movie, but they didn’t want to alienate gentiles in the trailer.
My favorite example of “don’t freak out the gentiles!” was the fact that “Saving Silverman” was called “Evil Woman” in Australia.
I think that was less “don’t freak out the gentiles” as more “don’t freak out the veterans”.
have read the book which is quite funny actually, this sadly looks less so. they’ve also changed the family last name from Foxman to Altman for reasons I don’t understand (is Altman less jewish sounding? no clue who should be offended here). And yes, in the book they are sitting Shiva not “grounded”. also a fun and possibly irrelevant fact – original casting speculation for this movie had leslie mann in tina fey’s role, goldie hawn in jane fonda’s and zac efron in adam driver’s.
Jason Bateman plays guys with wacky families
Holy rip off, Batman! It’s like those god awful Friedberg/Seltzer spoof movies, where they cram scene after scene of every other movie on top of each other like a frat house gang rape… but in this case leave out all the so called spoof.
…Oh hai Connie Britton! They roped you into this suckfest too?
I mean I guess it’s pretty similar to Eternal Sunshine, but I look at that and I see Bateman and Byrne doing the classic Wayne’s World “1-1-4.” [www.chucksconnection.com]
This looks Braffy as fuck. And fake breasts have not been comedy gold for, I think, decades.
Agreed. They are just regular gold.
How about Garden State meets Dan In real Life meets Eternal Sunshine? Oh yeah, we have Coach Taylor’s wife attached.
That is how you pitch! *Drops mic, rolls up $20 bill* Let’s do this.
I almost feel bad for saying this, it just doesn’t feel right . . . no boobs or GTFO.
They can instantly triple the box office take by renaming it “Tyler Perry’s This is Where I Leave You”
Happens to be I’ve read the book, and i thought it was an excellent book (so much so, I’ve read all his other books since…), and i’m excited for another book to be ruined by the movies
well, isn’t this a nice bag a tropes.
Think this whole movie should’ve just been the life story of Timothy Olyphant’s character and how he got to such an amazing point in his life.
I think this sets the record as the movie with the greatest cast that I’m least likely to ever see.
Such a GreAt cast but this movie looks like it sucks. 1. Liz Lemon not eating anything 2. Michael Bluth looks annoyed and of course 3. Raylon Gibbons is not shooting AnyoNE
Is Raylon Gibbons the U.S. Marshal that escaped from the zoo?
Pixar needs to get on that.
Holy Hell! Raylon Gibbons – Zoo Marshal sounds amazing!
Wow, the haters are falling all over themselves to hate on this one.
What’s not to hate?
I’m torn. The book was so impossibly smug that it couldn’t stop elbowing you in the ribs saying HA AREN’T I CLEVER AND HILARIOUS? I BET YOU WANT TO COMPARE ME TO JONATHAN FRANZEN but this is a bunch of people I’d really like to see in a movie.
Holy shit, that was a long trailer.
Although hitting pause right at 55 seconds got me feeling some kinda way.
Rewatching Rectify now… going on record as preferring the uptight blonde.
Indie Cliches: The Movie
Jane Fonda Titty Milk Theater would have been a more appropriate title.
Goddamnit I love hockey equipment stores
Same reason except she’s Sally Draper’s teacher to me.
I’m not going to lie: I’m really excited to see this version of Tina Fey. Like, a version not so overtly Liz Lemon. Also, a version that gets it on with Timothy Olyphant.