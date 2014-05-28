Timothy Olyphant Is Lookin Good In ‘This Is Where I Leave You’

I never read Jonathan Tropper’s This is Where I Leave You, probably because I’m always getting my contemporary New York novelists named “Jonathan” mixed up (my favorites are Ames followed by Lethem!). Now I guess I won’t have to, because it has been turned into a Major Motion Picture, with a screenplay adapted by Tropper himself, directed by Shawn Levy, starring Tina Fey, Jason Bateman, Adam Driver, Corey Stoll, Rose Byrne, and Jane Fonda. Great cast, though it looks more or less like your standard tryin-to-hold-the-family-together dramedy, and it will be interesting to see how that works when it’s being directed by the guy who did Real Steel and The Internship. Maybe he’ll be more successful at the indie dramedy than the Vince Vaughn-com? He’s certainly got the ripping-off-Eternal-Sunshine part down:

He could’ve ripped off a lot of shots. Pretty ballsy ripping off the one that’s on the cover of the DVD.

Don’t worry, there’s also a “cathartic moment in the water” scene.

This Is Where I Leave You opens September 12th. Though I have this strange feeling as if I’ve already seen it.