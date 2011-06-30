Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy has all your favorite British dudes

#Tom Hardy #Trailers
06.30.11 7 years ago 15 Comments

From Let the Right One In director Tomas Alfredson comes this new adaptation of John Le Carré’s novel, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, starring pretty every British guy, including Tom Hardy, Mark Strong, Colin Firff, Gary Oldman (yeah, he’s British too, I had to look it up), Toby Jones, and King of All Brits, Benedict Cumberbatch. Seriously, I can’t get halfway through typing that name without offering to shoyne someone’s boots.  Set in the 70s, Oldman plays a retired intelligence agent who comes out of retirement to help catch a Soviet mole.  It looks pretty good, but I’d argue that six British dudes trying to catch an actual mole would be just as entertaining.  Especially if we greased the mole and made the Brits wear silly hats.  How come now one asks for my script notes?

Opens November 18th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Hardy#Trailers
TAGSBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHCOLIN FIRTHGARY OLDMANMARK STRONGTINKER TAILOR SOLDIER SPYTOM HARDYTOMAS ALFREDSONTRAILERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP