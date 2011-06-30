Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy has all your favorite British dudes

From Let the Right One In director Tomas Alfredson comes this new adaptation of John Le Carré’s novel, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, starring pretty every British guy, including Tom Hardy, Mark Strong, Colin Firff, Gary Oldman (yeah, he’s British too, I had to look it up), Toby Jones, and King of All Brits, Benedict Cumberbatch. Seriously, I can’t get halfway through typing that name without offering to shoyne someone’s boots. Set in the 70s, Oldman plays a retired intelligence agent who comes out of retirement to help catch a Soviet mole. It looks pretty good, but I’d argue that six British dudes trying to catch an actual mole would be just as entertaining. Especially if we greased the mole and made the Brits wear silly hats. How come now one asks for my script notes?
Opens November 18th.
You didn’t know Gary Oldman was British? I didn’t know Gary Oldman wasn’t Karel Roden when the first Hellboy movie came out.
I did, but I had to Google to confirm. He’s just that good at doing an American accent. You wouldn’t see me Googling Sam Worthington.
The Stath, Madonna, and Ian McKellen in The Butcher, The Faker, The Candlestick-maker
Holy balls, his full name: Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch. Good God, the knickers must fly off when he drops that down on Carnaby St.
Jason Statham was fired on the first day of shooting for refusing to learn his lines and promptly referring to what all those “party queefs” were doing during the scene.
“…this new adaptation of John Le Carré’s novel, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, starring pretty every British guy”
At first I read that at as “every pretty British guy” and when I saw Toby Jones I was confused as to when he become attractive.
Whenever Bill Nighy isn’t in a British movie I put a line through it.
Then check the internet to see if he’s dead. (NO!) To celebrate, I’ll huff a little fabric softener. This post makes for a good day.
And also, don’t lie Vince you know you enjoy that picture of Tom Hottie just as much as us ladies.
What’s with Tom Hardy’s hair?
Nevermind. It doesn’t even matter.
Say, that fella is wearing Brad Pitts rug from Spy Game
For the ladies
…and, unfortunately, Fek.
Honestly, I think at this point, it’s gayer NOT to want to fuck Tom Hardy.
Spoiler Alert:
This is an image from the final scene: [i116.photobucket.com]
That’s crazy. If I were him, I’d be changing my middle name to “Quentin” or “Queerbait”, anything starting with Q.
No, wait: just plain “Q”. Benedict Q Cumberbatch.
It looks pretty good, but I’d argue that six British dudes trying to catch an actual mole would be just as entertaining. Especially if we greased the mole and made the Brits wear silly hats. How come now one asks for my script notes?
“John Cleese, line one”. *picks up phone, hears series of fart noises, presumably in his general direction, cat puts paw over eyes, makes wanking motion with other paw*