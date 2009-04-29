HOLY CRAP: GARY OLDMAN WENT FULL DWARF

How the hell did this slip under the radar? It’s called Tiptoes, and it’s a real, non-spoof movie (albeit direct-to-DVD) from 2003. Kate Beckinsale falls in love with Matthew McConaughey, and then he drops the bomb: he’s from a family of dwarves. She’s pregnant with his child, which because of his genes is probably going to be a dwarf child, and she’s worried it’s going to hack its way out of her uterus with a flute and mini pickaxe, because that’s what dwarves do. But more importantly, Gary Oldman plays McConnaughey’s dwarf brother.
“He was on his knees,” Beckinsale explained. “He was basically on his knees with a prosthetic part of his head and face and a hump and different kinds of harnesses to strap his arms back to make them short, and special clothes. They had various different effects, like if he was sitting in a chair, his legs would actually be inside the chair and he’d have these little fake legs sticking out on top. It was amazing what they did with him.” [videogum]
Sweet Jesus, man, everyone knows you never go full midget. Meanwhile, the trailer calls it “Gary Oldman, in the role of a lifetime,” and includes lines like, “When the going gets rough, it’s only the size of your heart that counts.” Yeah? Tell that to my ex-girlfriend. Boy, did she like it rough.
[KUDOS TO VIDEOGUM FOR FINDING THIS]
And yet We Are Marshall, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, Two For the Money and The Wedding Planner get theatrical releases.
It was a creepy movie, I saw it on cable.
He was basically on his knees with a prosthetic part of his head and face and a hump and different kinds of harnesses to strap his arms back
Good lord, how did you manage to so perfectly illustrate my only sexual encounter?
Just kidding, Failure to Launch was awesome!
You know it’s horrible when even Ian McShane can’t save it.
Same goes for Death Race.
Another McConaughey movie that comes up short.
Sweet Jebus! This movie has all my favorite things in it.
1. Kate Beckinsale
2. . . .
3. Dwarves!
Good movie but the best part is Peter Dinklage and finding out dwarves drink shit like morphine laced wine and get laid by Arquette sisters whilst doing so.
Morphine Wine…sweet jeebus…
This isn’t the only bad decision Gary Oldman’s made lately.
Wow. Hollywood laziness has reached a new low point when the effect they use to make Gary Oldman look like a midget is similar to the effect the bum on my street corner uses to pretend he’s a double amputee
I went full dwarf once to get an acting job. I had to pretend I liked making cookies, dressing in green, the whole works.
If this doesn’t have Beckinsale in a dream sequence recreating that scene from Barbarella, then this film is DEAD2ME!!
Toss a bouquet…then toss a dwarf. Midget weddings rule.
As long as the scene continues and the Stath plays Pygar, I’m all for it, Peet.
Ironically the life of a midget could actually be called an Underworld.
Wow Robo. Wow.
If the Stath raped a midget would it be called Stathutory Rape?
Nah Fisty, it’d be called “His God Given Right as Da Stafe!”
yeah, Robo, that was ….
This dwarf tip toes through your two lips.
There are 7 better performances than yours Gary…and they all live with Snow White.
This is an insult to dwarf actors everywhere, especially Tom Cruise.
and JCVD.
and Stallone.
Basically anyone shorter than Eibz or me.
C’mon guys, don’t be so short sighted.
Sing with me, Swi: Short people got… no reason…
Suddenly I’m hoping “Mancini” is not Sicilian.
New up and my GOD it’s a smorgasbord.
Oh, and Gary…David Spade wants his hairstyle back.
2 things.
1. Dwarf chicks can blow me w/o hurting their knees.
2. New up.
They should have called this movie “Must Love Dwarves”
Full dwarf? Isn’t that an oxymoron?
I fapped repeatedly during this movie.