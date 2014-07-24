Tits And Cats, The Best Music Video Of The Year, Gets An English Translation

I may have buried the lede a few days ago when I wrote about a music video contest I helped judge. My favorite (and runner-up in the contest) was “Remélem nincs harag,” by Solidmen, from Hungary, directed by David Merenyi. It includes a video within an video called “Tits and Cats,” and as commenter Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer astutely put it the first time around, “That Solidmen video is awesome, and not just because of all the tits, though the tits are most definitely a contributing factor to the video’s awesomeness.”

I’d posted a Google Translated version of the lyrics, which were occasionally funny, if not very accurate. Last night, their guitarist, Robert, emailed me the correctly translated version, apologizing that “it’s kind of proper.” If anything, it was a great excuse to post the video again, which I can never share enough times. Lyrics and video below (video is NSFW).

I hope you won’t be mad

One of those Friday nights, solicited by the lights
Waved to me to follow, well, why not?
We went down lots of stairs just for a little dance
Down to useful twilight and blessed cacophony
That’s what everyone is looking for
Bleating happily behind the door

Women all around, high heel shoes, tiny tops
The less, the merrier: what a wonderful world!
The crowd, the noise, the chicks,
The perfectly combined mix
We don’t need to talk much
Just useless topics, nevermind

I hope you understand if I’m a bit sore at you
When you vomit on my lap
I hope you won’t be mad, if I rather not choose you
Someone’s already waiting in the line

Meet people in the nice way, just like in girl novels?
Books are only books, romance is just a word
Do you know who is Guetta? Do you like Pitbull?
Yeah, yeah, my favourite ones, yeah, yeah from dusk till down
Yeah, yeah, I love this place, yeah, of course, I love your face

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Well, how the hell not?

I hope you understand if I’m a bit sore at you
When you vomit on my lap
I hope you won’t be mad, if I rather not choose you
Someone’s already waiting in the line
I hope you will forgive me, if we won’t see each other again
Already had enough of you

I hope you won’t be mad

I hope you won’t be mad

Now I understand the tits and the cats on so many more levels! This was important work.

