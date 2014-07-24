Tits And Cats, The Best Music Video Of The Year, Gets An English Translation

I may have buried the lede a few days ago when I wrote about a music video contest I helped judge. My favorite (and runner-up in the contest) was “Remélem nincs harag,” by Solidmen, from Hungary, directed by David Merenyi. It includes a video within an video called “Tits and Cats,” and as commenter Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer astutely put it the first time around, “That Solidmen video is awesome, and not just because of all the tits, though the tits are most definitely a contributing factor to the video’s awesomeness.”
I’d posted a Google Translated version of the lyrics, which were occasionally funny, if not very accurate. Last night, their guitarist, Robert, emailed me the correctly translated version, apologizing that “it’s kind of proper.” If anything, it was a great excuse to post the video again, which I can never share enough times. Lyrics and video below (video is NSFW).
I hope you won’t be mad
One of those Friday nights, solicited by the lights
Waved to me to follow, well, why not?
We went down lots of stairs just for a little dance
Down to useful twilight and blessed cacophony
That’s what everyone is looking for
Bleating happily behind the door
Women all around, high heel shoes, tiny tops
The less, the merrier: what a wonderful world!
The crowd, the noise, the chicks,
The perfectly combined mix
We don’t need to talk much
Just useless topics, nevermind
I hope you understand if I’m a bit sore at you
When you vomit on my lap
I hope you won’t be mad, if I rather not choose you
Someone’s already waiting in the line
Meet people in the nice way, just like in girl novels?
Books are only books, romance is just a word
Do you know who is Guetta? Do you like Pitbull?
Yeah, yeah, my favourite ones, yeah, yeah from dusk till down
Yeah, yeah, I love this place, yeah, of course, I love your face
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Well, how the hell not?
I hope you understand if I’m a bit sore at you
When you vomit on my lap
I hope you won’t be mad, if I rather not choose you
Someone’s already waiting in the line
I hope you will forgive me, if we won’t see each other again
Already had enough of you
I hope you won’t be mad
I hope you won’t be mad
Now I understand the tits and the cats on so many more levels! This was important work.
Vince, why do you insist on trying to get me Vegas Hustled?
Do you like Pitbull?
gaH So’Qbe! NO!
Wait, check this out:
I hope you understand if I’m a bit sore at you
When you vomit on my lap
The Rock’s ‘Yak Pube’ Beard?
Meet people in the nice way, just like in girl novels?
Books are only books, romance is just a word
50 Shades of Gray?
Yeah, yeah, I love this place, yeah, of course, I love your face
“Would you look at this face?” – UHF?
Someone’s already waiting in the line
Star Wars VII???
The Mighty Feklahr must conclude that Romulem is trolling Filmdrunk.
What’s so good is that they manage to lampoon the excess while still showing copious amounts of gratuitous nudity. They get their tit cake and eat it too.
Well said.
Those shiny gold tracksuits are the most Eastern European clothing I’ve ever seen.
So is Eminem’s decapitated head mounted on a wall.
What’s so great about this song is the fact that in the title, they make sure to list things in order of importance.
Don’t twist my arm to get me to watch this again. I need it to jerk off.
These new episodes of LazyTown aren’t what I expected.
Does it need a translation? They’re obviously talking about what powers the interwebz.