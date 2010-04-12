Todd Phillips making secret comedy before Hangover 2

Todd Phillips is a busy man. In between gangbangs, Deadline today reports that after he finishes post production on his Robert Downey-Zach Galifianakis road comedy, Due Date, but before he starts directing his Hangover sequel, Phillips will be producing a secret, “raunchy, hard-R comedy” from British commercial director Nima Nourizadeh, with a $12 million budget and a cast of unknown college girls. Er, kids. Unlike Judd Apatow, Phillips has produced only one film he didn’t direct in the past, an adaptation of All the King’s Men in 2006.

Nima Nourizadeh will be making his feature directing debut, and Phillips will be the producer and creative godfather. The real title and the concept are being kept secret–all I can get is that it’s an outrageous high concept–and the filmmakers won’t be distributing full scripts, only watermarked pages to prospective college-aged cast. But the most intriguing part is that the filmmakers are intent that every actor cast in the film will be losing their screen virginity on the project. “Project X” will begin production June 14 in Los Angeles. Phillips intends to be a hands-on producing presence during the shoot. The screenplay was written by Matt Drake from treatment by Michael Bacall [Scott Pilgrim]. Nourizadeh got the job over several up and coming directors because of his reel [a couple videos after the jump] and his take on the material. [Deadline]

People seem to be making a big deal about the $12 million budget, but that’s not really low at all considering it’s a comedy with a cast of unknowns. I like this idea a lot better than taking a funny script and then trying to rewrite it to give Cameron Diaz a bigger part. Plus, I’m really looking forward to seeing these college kids get violated by a screen. I don’t even understand the logistics of that, but it sounds awesome.