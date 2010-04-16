Tom Cruise is the Bourne Apathy

Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz are back in this new trailer for Knight and Day, which looks exactly as good as you’d expect a movie called “Knight and Day” to be.  Correct me if I’m wrong– this is the same movie as Killers, right?  They just shot it twice with a different cast?  Haha, I love you, overproduced action sequences that keep us from having to write dialogue.  See, the men have to fight each other and save the world while the women scream and fan their face with their hand.  All the action stuff must be scary for them seeing as how they just want to get married and shop for shoes.  Run along now, Cameron Diaz, the men are having a car chase.  Go have some babies, ya dumb bitch.

