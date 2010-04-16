Tom Cruise is the Bourne Apathy

Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz are back in this new trailer for Knight and Day, which looks exactly as good as you’d expect a movie called “Knight and Day” to be. Correct me if I’m wrong– this is the same movie as Killers, right? They just shot it twice with a different cast? Haha, I love you, overproduced action sequences that keep us from having to write dialogue. See, the men have to fight each other and save the world while the women scream and fan their face with their hand. All the action stuff must be scary for them seeing as how they just want to get married and shop for shoes. Run along now, Cameron Diaz, the men are having a car chase. Go have some babies, ya dumb bitch.
Poor Muse.
So Knight and Day and Grown Ups is being released as a double feature? What gives?
@Erswi
It’s Grindhouse for stupid women with spineless boyfriends.
I see Cameron Diaz is getting her back wet just to show how Mexican she is.
And I see Tom Cruise is getting his back wet to wash the semen off.
Don’t fuck with shitty movie conventions man, you end up with ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’ that way.
Speaking of which, if it turns out that southeast asian hooker ninjas actually did kill David Carradine ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’ would be the PERFECT name for a movie about that.
The only way this movie could get more painful is to have the “evil” couple played by Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Connelly. And then every theater in the world would implode.
Caption for banner pic:
the faces of Cruise and Diaz after viewing “1guy1jar”.
Lord Xenu is pleased with the continuing downward spiral of the Chosen One’s career. *evil cackle*
Starring Cameron Diaz as Rocky Dennis?
When your first banner pic thought is set the hook, there is trouble ahead. These are not pretty people.
Pictured: The shallow end.
Watch out behind you, Cruise! It seems they’ve released the Kraken.