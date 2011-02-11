Oh dear God. Tom Cruise is in a musical.

Oh sweet baby Jesus, this is terrifying news. Hollywood Reporter today is reporting that Tom Cruise is in final negotiations to star in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Rock of Ages for director Adam Shankman (Shankman is the guy who was once moved to tears by So You Think You Can Dance, by the way). If you’ll recall, the last time a totally-not-gay Scientologist starred in an Adam Shankman musical, it looked something like this:
(*climbs down off pink unicorn, adjusts leather thong, finishes tongue kissing Anderson Cooper, pauses season finale of Glee*) Hoo boy, this sounds gay.
Tom Cruise is in final negotiations to co-star in Rock of Ages, New Line’s adaptation of the hit stage musical about 1980s rockers. The actor will play Stacee Jaxx, the arrogant and charming star at the top of his career. Jaxx sings Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead of Alive” in the theater production. [THR]
Shankman, who in addition to Hairspray is also the director behind The Pacifier and Cheaper by the Dozen 2, once described Rock of Ages as ‘like Mamma Mia for dudes.’ And as a dude myself, I can totally see the appeal of watching other dudes prance about in spandex singing glam rock songs. I just worry whether a straight-shooter like Tom Cruise understands what he’s getting himself into. “Oh sure, I like musical theater. As long as there are no gays in ther– MOTHER OF GOD!”
My concern isn’t the number of gays in there, it’s more to do with Tommy girl singing and dancing. We’ve already seen how f’n terribly he dances in his button down shirt and tighty whites . . .
Sorry, lost my train of thought. What were we talking about again?
I saw a ton of commercials for this while I was living in NYC, and holy crap, it looked like the worst thing ever.
But Tom Cruise would take it to a whole new level of suck. Way to go, Hollywood. You’ve really out-awful’d yourself on this one.
I know people who want to go to NYC to see this and expect me to come with them. Needless to say I
killedhate those people.
I think I speak for everyone when i say FINALLY!
Hey, just because a man enjoys wearing leather undergarments every now and then, it doesn’t make him gay.
*adjusts totally masculine thong*
Now, if it has a built-in butt plug, maybe . . .
I voted for Der Babynader to be preschool class president but everyone said I was throwing my vote away.
Seriously, ‘Swi? I thought it was bad when my family wanted to see Spider-Man.
At least that has the potential for schadenfreude.
The guy that makes specialty platform shoes and the foremost expert on creating wire-rigs for children’s plays just yelled CHA-CHING in unison and high-fived.
Meanwhile, James Franco reportedly quit the cast of Guys and Dolls when they refused to cast Kumiko-tan in the lead as Sergeant Sarah Brown.
Just reading about this news is like having forced sodomy at Elton John’s place.
Tom’s just doing it for the wrap party Shankman grind he’ll get in the end.
Tom is so excited he’s booked an hour with his hairdresser Alejandro to get his hair spermed.
So he bailed on Angelina Jolie’s role in “Salt”, but this he’s okay with ? Xenu is a horrible agent.