Tom Cruise was in Trafalgar Square

Tom Cruise was in the headlines recently because he was shooting All You Need is Kill at Trafalgar Square in London, and la di da, I’m Tom Cruise and I can’t do anything without everyone making a big deal about it because I’m such a big movie star…
The top London tourist attraction was completely closed off to the public as Cruise dropped in from the air in full military uniform to shoot All You Need Is Kill. A number of large army tanks were also on the scene and extras could be seen wearing helmets and khaki ponchos over camouflage gear. [Telegraph]
All You Need Is Kill, which co-stars Emily Blunt and Bill Paxton, opens March 14, 2014; Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity) is directing the film, which is based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s book.
The plot is set in the near future, in which a hive-like alien race, called Mimics, have landed on Earth, destroying cities and killing millions; the world’s armies join forces for a last-stage battle.
Cruise portrays Lt. Col. Bill Cage, an officer who has never seen a day of combat when he is unceremoniously demoted and then dropped into battle. Within minutes, he is killed while taking an alien down with him. But he awakens back at the beginning of the same day and is forced to fight and die again — and again, like a sci-fi version of Groundhog Day, as physical contact with the alien has thrown him into a time loop. [HollywoodReporter. Picture via Collider]
If you were forced to relive the same day over and over again and you couldn’t die and nothing you did mattered, wouldn’t you eventually just run around punching and screwing everything, or was this a weirdly revealing moment for me?
Meanwhile, the Telegraph also notes that one of the upcoming projects Tom Cruise is signed on for is a remake of Van Helsing. I can’t believe that’s a real thing and not something I hallucinated. It’s like I’m stuck in this time loop where I have to relive crappy movies over and over again, just because I accidentally brushed Stephen Dorff’s elbow at a porn shoot once.
Are you insinuating to The Mighty Feklahr that a movie is going to be made where He gets to watch Tom Cruise die over and over? He’ll buy that for gold pressed latinum!
Holy shit does that title suck. Also, Source Code just did the time loop thing really well.
Didn’t “Looper” just loop the loopy outta the loop?
Agreed. I think the generic movie title algorithm needs some fine-tuning.
The book is excellent. It’s not what you think. That being said…odds are you won’t be watching the book. You’ll be watching a steaming pile of crap.
World War Z, anyone?
I call bullsh*t. There’s NO way “in the near future” we’ll have the technology for such a petite exo-suit.
So you “brushed Stephen Dorff’s elbow, at a porn shoot?” Riiiight…*wink wink*
Also, rumour has it that after All You Need is Die that Cruise will appear in All Your Base Are Belong to Us.
All You Need is Kill, damnit. Stupid Engrish.
The hardest thing about making this movie is keeping Cruise from realizing it’s not a documentary.
Soooo…he’s in London, and is the title of the movie a play on the Beatles song? As in “It’s Been A Hard Day’s Kill”?
“Can’t Buy Me Death”
“Come Together (So I Can Kill You)”
“Happiness Is A Warm Kill” (do I have an offer from a studio yet? I’ve worked just as hard)
I approve of all of these.
Tom Cruise is looking more like a Hasbro™ figurine every day.
More like Hasbeenbro™, amirite?
This is a still from the moving scene where the special needs kid runs like a girl until all his braces fall off.
Gumping II: Thetan Bugaboo
Between this, Oblivion, and War of the Worlds, I’m starting to wonder if Tom has some fascination with alien beings coming to Earth.
Tom Cruise as General Douglas MacArthur in Learn To Do The Robot and Other Breakin’ Moves.
“Don’t let Tojo see you actin’ square! Grab yourself some tarmac and show ’em what Freedom looks like!”
I can’t wait for the RomCom sequel ‘Aliens in the Sky with Diamonds’
All You Need is Kill? Fucking seriously? When did Seagal-esque movie titles become a thing?
“They killed his wife. They killed his children. But this summer, Steven Seagal is going to teach his enemies that All You Need Is Kill. The hard way.”
Steven Seagal IS Skyler “Kill” Schuylkill in All You Need is Kill.
I said Flame Retardant.
*slow clap into standing ovation*
Cruise has a definite “just shat myself” look to him.