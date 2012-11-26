Tom Cruise was in Trafalgar Square

Tom Cruise was in the headlines recently because he was shooting All You Need is Kill at Trafalgar Square in London, and la di da, I’m Tom Cruise and I can’t do anything without everyone making a big deal about it because I’m such a big movie star…

The top London tourist attraction was completely closed off to the public as Cruise dropped in from the air in full military uniform to shoot All You Need Is Kill. A number of large army tanks were also on the scene and extras could be seen wearing helmets and khaki ponchos over camouflage gear. [Telegraph] All You Need Is Kill, which co-stars Emily Blunt and Bill Paxton, opens March 14, 2014; Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity) is directing the film, which is based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s book.

The plot is set in the near future, in which a hive-like alien race, called Mimics, have landed on Earth, destroying cities and killing millions; the world’s armies join forces for a last-stage battle.

Cruise portrays Lt. Col. Bill Cage, an officer who has never seen a day of combat when he is unceremoniously demoted and then dropped into battle. Within minutes, he is killed while taking an alien down with him. But he awakens back at the beginning of the same day and is forced to fight and die again — and again, like a sci-fi version of Groundhog Day, as physical contact with the alien has thrown him into a time loop. [HollywoodReporter. Picture via Collider]

If you were forced to relive the same day over and over again and you couldn’t die and nothing you did mattered, wouldn’t you eventually just run around punching and screwing everything, or was this a weirdly revealing moment for me?

Meanwhile, the Telegraph also notes that one of the upcoming projects Tom Cruise is signed on for is a remake of Van Helsing. I can’t believe that’s a real thing and not something I hallucinated. It’s like I’m stuck in this time loop where I have to relive crappy movies over and over again, just because I accidentally brushed Stephen Dorff’s elbow at a porn shoot once.