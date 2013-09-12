BREAKING: Tom Hanks is Still Everyone’s Favorite

TMZ broke the “news” yesterday that Tom Hanks had been among the selected jury for a domestic violence trial this week. Now, thanks to a friend of a friend, we have a first-hand account:
After spending four days on jury duty with the one and only Tom Hanks, I feel like it’s my job to tell everyone that he’s an ABSOLUTE DELIGHT! He’s living proof that fame does not always spoil character. It was his idea to take this picture with our juror certificates. I could honestly gush for hours, but I’ll spare everyone.
So yeah, it’s not exactly the moon landing, but everyone says the blogotubes exist only to tear celebrities down, so I feel somewhat obligated to make a thing about it when one does something cool, even if that cool thing is as simple as just not being an A-hole. And now you know why everyone seems to like Tom Hanks.
Though it does scare me a little bit that a guy this normal can still have a son who seems like cross between Mark Wahlberg, Channing Tatum, and Jamie Kennedy from Malibu’s Most Wanted (not that Chet Haze isn’t a wonderful person, in his way). Fame doesn’t always spoil character. Sometimes it just skips a generation and metastasizes into a club promoter or aspiring DJ.
I would pay a million dollars for audio of T. Hanks in the deliberation room saying, “But you know, in the guy’s defense, it really does sound like the bitch had it coming…”
I’ve known some Chet Haze types. They always seem to come from the nicest families. The ones with the real bad upbringings are off doing actual gangster shit, while the ones from the typical suburban families are the ones aspiring to rap about it.
Does no one remember Twins? Clearly Chet Haze is the Danny Devito to Colin Hanks Schwarzenegger.
Tom Hanks always seems to approachable. It’s probably how he keeps the secret of all the albino’s he’s murdered.
Referring to Colin Hanks as a Schwarzenegger type should be punishable as death by ED209. Or castration by Bennett via bullet to the balls.
Psh, I know for a fact Lindsay Lohan has spent more time in a courtroom than Tom Hanks, and she’s a lot younger than he is!
He was a shoe-in.
Prosecutors: Not going to recuse him because Mr. Likable is going to be very anti-domestic violence.
Defendant: Not goint to recuse because the jury will be pissed that they didn’t get to hang our with Tom Hanks because you’re a d1ck!
The really impressive part is that he showed up at all, instead of having somebody call in to get him excused. Seems like a good dude.
Might be like anyone else and think its their civic duty. I’d love to sit on a jury, but I’ve only been called once and it was sadly after I moved. My wife got to be on some ambulance chasers jury once, she didn’t understand that whole “don’t discuss the case” thing very well.
I despised Colin Hanks (hollywood nepotism) for the longest until he played “himself” on Happy Endings talking about doing coke with Frank Caliendo (mad tv I think) and knocking him backward into a “jacuzz”… now I despise him a little less.
Solid story. He seems like a pretty good dude.
I also know a couple people who’ve met Tom Hanks and they say he is indeed very nice.
Also confused by Chet Haze. I like to think he sends his dad the music videos for fatherly approval and Hanks just sits there sipping a bourbon and grizzily muttering “Jesus Tittyfucking Christ, Chester”. Mainly because I like hearing Tom Hanks swear.
Pretty sure Henry Fonda was in the same boat regarding children back in his day.
I hope he greeted that lady by saying “Hello, whore,” then they laughed about Colin
Colin Hanks and Casey Affleck should enter a contest of “Who most looks like a potential sex offender?” I don’t think I could pick a winner.