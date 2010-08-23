Tom Hanks and Sandra Bullock are furiously Oscarbating

08.23.10

Jonathan Safran Foer’s Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close is coming to the big screen, and sadly, the story does not follow an intense car ride to Disneyland with Gary Busey.  Tom Hanks and Sandra Bullock are close to deals to star, with Steven Daldry (Billy Eliot, The Hours, The Reader) directing (woof) a script from Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Curious Case of Benjamin Button).

The film follows a quirky nine-year-old vegan/scientist/artist/pacifist who searches for information about a key he finds that belonged to his father, who died in the North Tower in the 9/11 attacks. Hanks and Bullocks will play the parents of the child (who is yet to be cast) with the plot utilizing “multiple narrators and time frames.” [ThePlaylist]

Sorry, I prefer my 9/11 movies with Robert Pattinson dying in them, thank you very much. However, I do so enjoy the humorously precocious child character. I mean I really, really love it.  The only question is, will he turn out to be wise beyond his years?  Ooh, don’t tell me.  The anticipation is killing me.

