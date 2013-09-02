RIP: Rocky V Star, HIV Denier Tommy Morrison Dead at 44

Former heavyweight boxing champion and Rocky V star Tommy Morrison died last night, most likely of complications from AIDS, though not if you ask his wife, Trish, who says it was a variant of Guillain-Barre Syndrome called Miller-Fisher Syndrome. In 1996, when he was 27, Morrison twice tested positive for HIV. Later he became convinced that HIV was a myth, and after a dubious negative test for HIV in 2007, fought two more times (we last wrote about that in 2007), and failed to show for additional drug tests where the results would’ve been less dubious. The writer of that KansasCity.com piece reported that Morrison had skin lesions and claimed to be having unprotected sex with his wife. According to an incredibly fascinating though depressing ESPN piece from last week, Morrison had been bedridden for a year and had been kept alive with a ventilator and feeding tube.
In 1990, Morrison starred in Rocky V, after being discovered by Stallone as a 19-0 heavyweight from Oklahoma with 17 knockouts. He went on to win the WBO title from George Foreman in 1993, losing it to Lennox Lewis two years later. Then he tested positive for HIV before a fight with Arthur “Stormy” Weathers in 1997, just after signing a contract that would’ve paid him $38 million for three fights. After that things get pretty weird. He met his wife, Trish, in 2008 or 2009 at a screening for an HIV denialist documentary called House of Numbers in Wichita. Both of them were convinced that HIV is a myth and doesn’t cause AIDS, a conviction not shared by Morrison’s mother, brother, or manager.
Morrison got pectoral implants some time in the 2000s (pretty obvious in the above picture) which became infected in 2011 and had to be removed, though Trish has another doctor conspiracy story to explain that too, which dovetails with her current beliefs about his HIV:
She says Morrison’s health issues began more than a year and a half ago, when a doctor left a 12-foot piece of surgical gauze in his chest for eight days. She declines to name the hospital or doctor, only that it happened in Tennessee. Things got worse, she says, when he contracted Guillain-Barré Syndrome, an ailment in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system. She says Morrison has the rare Miller Fisher variant, which manifests as a descending paralysis.
I’d urge you to read that whole story, and the KansasCity.com story from 2011, in which Morrison tells a story about teleporting himself to avoid a bar fight. If they ever get to the bottom of this story, it could make for a great book or film, though considering the next of kin is an HIV denier, I wouldn’t hold out much hope for that.
Sylvester Stallone’s son Sage, who also appeared Rocky V, died last July at 36. At this point, I think it’s safe to call it the worst sequel ever.
Too bad you can’t teleport AIDS out of your body. RIP Tommy Morrison star of the worst Rocky movie.
Thanks to that film, denial isn’t the worst thing he was ever in.
I guess he heard the bell.
ouf
..the shame of it all, is that he never went on meds’ apparently. He’d probably be alive, still, if he had been on a regimine of some sort. I work in the VA Healthcare System..and have quite a bit of experience with patients who have infectious diseases. And in this day and time, its a hard sell to say to a reporter or anyone, even vaguely familiar with HIV that it doesnt exist…or is a myth. Really?….we’re talking about a disease thats moved from being an epidemic to a pandemic (global)..
Ive also worked with many military veterans in therapy sessions that had HIV and were also closeted. And as I read some of the quotes from Morrison, regarding the denial of him having AIDS, he sounded like many of the men Ive worked with…but 90% of them are still alve, because they decided to go on a HIV med’ regimine that ultimately saved their lives.
..very unfortunate, in this day and time, we still have men like Morrison going to the ‘nth degree to deny they have a deadly disease. And even more outrageous is the reality of him STILL having unsafe sex with his girlfriend.
There is some small (as in, miniscule) consolation to be found in the thought that she probably wouldn’t be an HIV denier unless she’d tested positive for the disease first; as such, their relationship probably prevented them from spreading it to anyone else.
Everything else is just a tragedy of our time.
Morrison didn’t die. He just acquired stay-down syndrome.
Damn, that’s a depressing story.
Looks like Morrison finally heard the bell.
Having said that, there is quite a lot of evidence that HIV does not cause AIDS and that it is in fact the medication (such as the highly toxic AZT) that causes people to get sick. Perhaps Tommy had something else, like his wife says. In fact, HIV is a retrovirus (‘an incomplete “side” of a DNA spiral ladder’). According to what I read “Viruses are larger and more complete replicable strands. Generally, the ones that can hurt us get into our cells and replicate themselves, and destroy the cells they get into. This has never been observed with a retrovirus, and certainly not with HIV”.
This is a short outtake from House Of Numbers, with Gary Mullis, who won the 1993 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for inventing the polymerase chain reaction, the basis for the HIV viral load tests. He describes how he wanted to reapply for funding for research and had to cite a reference for the assertion that “HIV is the probable cause of AIDS”. He could find NO paper on it – nothing that proved it. He did online research, asked everyone he knew at meetings, and finally got to ask Professor Luc Montagnier (who supposedly discover HIV).
He didn’t have an answer either.
[www.youtube.com]
There isn’t any proof. Just the say-so of some people.
From [en.wikipedia.org] :
“The scientific community considers the evidence that HIV causes AIDS to be conclusive and rejects AIDS-denialist claims as pseudoscience based on conspiracy theories, faulty reasoning, cherry picking, and misrepresentation of mainly outdated scientific data.”
If it’s the medication, then how the fuck were people getting aids before there was medication
[www.theguardian.com]
Dying in denial is a phenomenon. The first traveller on this path I knew was an American singer, Michael Callen, author of a self-help book, Surviving Aids. It was published by HarperCollins in 1990. Three years later, Mikey died.
Shenton is Britain’s premier critic of what she calls the “completely wrong” science of HIV. Her site offers as examples the cases of Jody Wells and Huw Christie, the first two editors of a fringe magazine Continuum. Both chose not to follow medical advice and found death.
“We’re waking up to the truth and the more of us that survive and live on in health to beat the odds, the more the lie will be shown up for what it is,” Wells wrote in May 1994, 16 months before he passed away.
Shenton’s site also showcases material on Christine Maggiore, a Californian businesswoman who helped found an international group, now called “Alive and Well Aids Alternatives”. That was before her three-year-old HIV-positive daughter died of pneumonia and, in 2008, her own death.
Listen to your doctors, people. Jesus Christ.
Digital Wonderbread, of course they do. Imagine the outcry now if it was discovered that HIV does not in fact cause AIDS, all those people who died may have been saved, and that billions of dollars have been spent on research and drugs for something that will not cure AIDS.
The medical community has too good a money making thing going to ever change.
Check out video of two movie goers interviewed after a screening of House Of Numbers. The woman was told she had full blown AIDS, to make out a will, and that she had six months to live. She discovered the other side of the AIDS story (that HIV does not cause AIDS), stopped taking her medication and is now fine. The man has the disease and is still taking the drug cocktail, but admits that everyone he knows that has died was taking the drugs.
[www.youtube.com]
Well, the last kind of person I would trust is an HIV denier, so I’m going to ignore everything you said. The second last kind of person I would trust is someone who doesn’t understand how to use the reply function on a website. Get bent, Joey.
The woman in the video is Karri Stokely. She unfortunately died of AIDS in April, 2011.
Yeah, that last little factoid should clinch it for anyone on the fence about this whole HIV-is-a-myth business.
[www.theguardian.com]
Everyone who ever died in a car crash tried to use the brakes before impact. How convenient!!! Pff! The disc brake manufacturers have too good a money making thing going to ever change. Open your eyes, sheeple! Don’t let the big wigs in Detroit ruin your life.
