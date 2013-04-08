Trailer for the ‘Carrie’ remake: Chloe Moretz is a weird loner, okay, sure

Carrie is a Stephen King story about the weird girl in school who gets teased and tormented mercilessly until her period unleashes the telekinetic power within, basically your typical uterine-sloughings-as-mind-bullets narrative. I sort of question the timing of remaking a bullied-kid-gets-revenge story, but then maybe revenge of the bullied is just one of those cathartic tropes that humans will always be attracted to. In any case, the 2013 remake of the 1976 film based on the 1974 novel, directed by Kimberly Pierce (Stop Loss, Boys Don’t Cry), is one of those hilarious examples of Hollywood Ugly, with Chloe Moretz playing Carrie and Julianne Moore as her weird mom. Ew, oh my God, they’ve got… braids, and they’re wearing… shawls! Haha, gross! Aren’t they just hideous??
Now’s probably the point when I have to admit that I’ve never seen the original (you may now commence shouting incredulously). But… doesn’t this basically give away the entire movie? What surprises are left in store for the actual film? Does Carrie channel all that childhood hate into comedy, and go on to tour the country popping watermelons like a telekinetic, hammer-free Gallagher? That would be cool. People love a happy ending.
I feel certain I will be disappointed by the shower scene in this version.
Now with less nudity, and more CGI!
At least nobody’s trying to go all She’s All That on her?
I was about to say something similar. Ten hours too late I see.
I don’t know…the scene from the original where she gets all made over for the prom borders on She’s All That…
Beastly was the best Hollywood ugly, “oh my god the witch put sexy scars on my beautiful body ARGH”
Hollyweird remaking a movie they just remade a few years ago with a hot chick as an outsider.
it’s GOT to be better than the shite “CW” version they did in 2002
And certainly better than S movie it was preview for… the Evil Dead. Good for a nice catnap though.
The Carrie Diaries has a lot less telekinesis than I expected
Oh gawd, looks more like a sequel to the fucking Craft, except they stuck a Carrie ending on it.
Also, not to sound like a total pederast, but couldn’t they have found someone hotter than Morentz to cast as one of the bullies?
Why do trailers insist on giving away entire movies these days. This one showed everything but the closing credits.
Well not to be spoiler but this movie has been made a few times already so whether you saw the trailers or not you should have a pretty good feel about how the movie will play out.
ugh maybe I missed the sarcasm which makes me dumb. sorry if so.
I mean, they should be trying to do something new, and they showed absolutely nothing that wasn’t in the original Carrie. They showed the entire film in chronological order pretty much. I was teased with the first trailer and excited to see it, but not anymore.
They also highlighted the best parts of the credits.
Please stop remaking Horror Movies. Please?
Hey is that a 70s Chevy Nova? Some things from the seventies are better like first film version of “Carrie.”
Sissy Spacek is not fug (she looked great a few years later in Coal Miner’s Daughter) but in Carrie she looked legitimately creepy.
Why don’t they make it so that … so that Carrie goes home and she shoots her mother, then she runs away an’, and she joins the Texas Rangers. How about that?
That made me chuckle. Good one, Vern.
Or was it Teddy who said that?
‘Twas the lad with the grilled ear.
Sincerely.
Go get the provisions you morphidite.
You think Julianne Moore might finally win an oscar?
The idea that the role of a religious nut in a schlocky horror movie is worthy of Oscar consideration speaks to how good Piper Laurie was in the original.
Actually, I’ve always found Julianne Moore to be pretty hideous. Her skin is so pale it’s translucent. She looks like Bruce Davison’s Senator Kelly character in X-Men when he starts to turn into a Jellyfish.
I can’t hear the phrase “they’re all gonna laugh at you” without thinking of Sandler.
I didn’t want to say it, but me too. As much as I make fun of Adam Sandler, that CD changed my life.
Time to re-examie your life, Lince.
It’s hard to remember considering the total garbage he puts out now, but that CD and What the Hell Happened to Me? were pretty damn good.
It wouldn’t have if I hadn’t been 12 when I heard it, but it caught me just as my penchant for dick humor was starting to blossom.
I was 13 when I heard that tape. My dad LOVED Lunchlady Land, and so he bought the tape one day when we were at Media Play. We got in the car and he put it in on that side and it started out midly enough, though a bit weird as it was more comedy bits than music. Then came Medium Pace. It was the most uncomfortable I think I’ve ever been. I was laughing so hard on the inside, but couldn’t really laugh out loud for fear of embarrassment (I guess?). My dad couldn’t just shut it off due to some fear of looking like he was uncool or too conservative or something. So there we sat listening to, at the time, the most vulgar thing ever.
Finally, the Jean Grey origin story we have all been asking for.
That’s what I was thinking when I watched the third X-Men movie. It’s like Carrie going through menopause.
Chloe Moretz actually can make things move without touching them. To wit, my dick.
I’m so glad I could post this clip:
RELEVANT:
[www.youtube.com]
As long as Julianne Moore says “dirty pillows” a bunch i’m in.
You know how NFL.com has a countdown until the NFL Draft? I think Filmdrunk needs one of those until Chloe’s 18th birthday.
I wonder if they’re going to ‘modernize’ the story by playing into the recent trove of anti-bully awareness.
Like someone writes a really nasty message on Carrie’s facebook wall, then she makes their head explode or something. Before prom, of course.
“People love a happy ending”. We’re still talking about the movie, right?
If you havent seen or heard of Carrie then yes I would say this is a spoiler trailer, a lot like other horror films though. Not like they usually make them all that “good” of a film. If you ever talk to anyone about this movie, they will probably spoil the whole thing right away anyway.
Vince, see the original. Even if you dont like it, this one will matter more. I had never seen the whole Red Dawn original film, but it doesnt matter cause I wont ever see the remake.
I really want to see a new “Christine”. Except this time the car is a neon green 1998 Honda Civic with NOS and shit.
This project needed an original twist to make it close to, nay, BETTER THAN the original.
A little something like saaaay… casting Nic Cage as Carrie’s mom, perhaps?
Carrie’s mom’s reaction to her wanting to go to prom is exactly what Chloë’s agent’s reaction should’ve been to her wanting to do this movie.
I liked it the first time when it was called Carrie.
I’d rather see Moretz and Moore in a remake of Chloe. Am I right, fellas? Okay, cool, I’m just going to go to jail now.
Haha yea lol. But to be honest I felt uncomfortable just seeing her in the towel. I don’t know what the laws are in the states but I hope they don’t push the boundaries of underage nudity.