Trailer for the ‘Carrie’ remake: Chloe Moretz is a weird loner, okay, sure

#Stephen King #Trailers
Senior Editor
04.08.13 49 Comments

Carrie is a Stephen King story about the weird girl in school who gets teased and tormented mercilessly until her period unleashes the telekinetic power within, basically your typical uterine-sloughings-as-mind-bullets narrative. I sort of question the timing of remaking a bullied-kid-gets-revenge story, but then maybe revenge of the bullied is just one of those cathartic tropes that humans will always be attracted to. In any case, the 2013 remake of the 1976 film based on the 1974 novel, directed by Kimberly Pierce (Stop Loss, Boys Don’t Cry), is one of those hilarious examples of Hollywood Ugly, with Chloe Moretz playing Carrie and Julianne Moore as her weird mom. Ew, oh my God, they’ve got… braids, and they’re wearing… shawls! Haha, gross! Aren’t they just hideous??

Now’s probably the point when I have to admit that I’ve never seen the original (you may now commence shouting incredulously). But… doesn’t this basically give away the entire movie? What surprises are left in store for the actual film? Does Carrie channel all that childhood hate into comedy, and go on to tour the country popping watermelons like a telekinetic, hammer-free Gallagher? That would be cool. People love a happy ending.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen King#Trailers
TAGScarriechloe moretzHOLLYWOOD UGLYJULIANNE MOOREKIMBERLY PIERCESTEPHEN KINGTRAILERSunnecessary remakes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP