TRAILER: Dallas Buyers Club, starring McConaughey and Leto

HIV Day on FilmDrunk continues with the release of the trailer for Dallas Buyers Club, starring Matthew McConaughey as a Texas good ol’ boy who learns he’s HIV positive and is given a month to live in 1986. Not content to lay down and die, he snorts some more coke and starts smuggling unapproved anti-viral drugs from Mexico for people who need them, becoming an unlikely hero to the gay community.
The film premieres at TIFF in a few weeks in advance of a November release, and the big question is Jared Leto, playing a transvestite named Rayon. Will his hammy method acting will be prohibitively obnoxious?
I don’t know about this Rayon, but Leto is really nailing “junior high school girl playing dress-up.” Was he the only actor in town capable of playing skinny? I’ll still see this because McConaughey, but they should’ve gotten Zac Efron. What? Is it weird that I’ve always wanted to see Zac Efron dressed up like a girl? GRR, FOOTBALL!
“I ain’t no homo, I been ridin’ bulls, not bears! Alright alright alright…”
“Hey, America. You got any AZT? …It’d be a lot cooler if you did.”
[HD version available at Apple]
Was that Devil?
Gets hit in the face with a frying pan and now gets choked out by McConaughey; guy can’t catch a break.
I think Leto looks absolutely aDEANable in that photo
holy shit…
now i can’t unsee that.
It’s like a Rash for the eyeballs.
McConaughey isn’t already a hero in the gay community? They need to put this equality crap aside and get their priorities straight.
Jared Leto doesn’t freak me out in this role anymore than he has in all his other roles.
“Alright, alright, alright, Rayon. Welcome to Dallas Buyers Club. The first rule of Dallas Buyers Club is: you do not talk about Dallas Buyers Club. The second rule of Dallas Buyers Club is: Beef, it’s what’s for dinner. Here, eat this burger, cuz hoo boy, you are skinny.”
Vince: I’ve noticed you have left The Paperboy out of your McConaughey resurrection canon. It is but a small omission, and I don’t blame you. The Paperboy is a great movie, with one dark exception of “not alright, alright, Definitely Not Alright!” that cannot be unseen. I feel your pain, and understand now why you try to inject Zac Efron into uncomfortable movie roles. We’re all trying to work through seeing that horror. I suggest emblazing your recovery on a badass belt-buckle/denim jacket, and tell the world you are ready to rock the party at the moon tower.
