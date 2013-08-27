TRAILER: Dallas Buyers Club, starring McConaughey and Leto

HIV Day on FilmDrunk continues with the release of the trailer for Dallas Buyers Club, starring Matthew McConaughey as a Texas good ol’ boy who learns he’s HIV positive and is given a month to live in 1986. Not content to lay down and die, he snorts some more coke and starts smuggling unapproved anti-viral drugs from Mexico for people who need them, becoming an unlikely hero to the gay community.

The film premieres at TIFF in a few weeks in advance of a November release, and the big question is Jared Leto, playing a transvestite named Rayon. Will his hammy method acting will be prohibitively obnoxious?

I don’t know about this Rayon, but Leto is really nailing “junior high school girl playing dress-up.” Was he the only actor in town capable of playing skinny? I’ll still see this because McConaughey, but they should’ve gotten Zac Efron. What? Is it weird that I’ve always wanted to see Zac Efron dressed up like a girl? GRR, FOOTBALL!

“I ain’t no homo, I been ridin’ bulls, not bears! Alright alright alright…”

“Hey, America. You got any AZT? …It’d be a lot cooler if you did.”

