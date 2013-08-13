Woody Allen is John Turturro’s pimp in ‘Fading Gigolo’

08.13.13 14 Comments

In this trailer for Fading Gigolo, directed by John Turturro, Woody Allen plays a pimp, and John Turturro his prostitute, whose services are solicited by Sharon Stone and Sofia Vergara for a menage, in one big game of “what part of this story is the least believable?” Is it Pimp Woody, Ho Turturro, or Lady-John Vergara?

Fading Gigolo is set to debut next month at TIFF (that’s Toronto International Film Festival for you uncool types), where it will answer the unasked question, “What would Deuce Bigelow look like with more navel gazing?” But hey, as I always say, no Rob Schneider is the best Rob Schneider.

Another question Fading Gigolo seems to ask: “How many times can we use the under the legs shot?”

