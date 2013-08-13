Woody Allen is John Turturro’s pimp in ‘Fading Gigolo’

In this trailer for Fading Gigolo, directed by John Turturro, Woody Allen plays a pimp, and John Turturro his prostitute, whose services are solicited by Sharon Stone and Sofia Vergara for a menage, in one big game of “what part of this story is the least believable?” Is it Pimp Woody, Ho Turturro, or Lady-John Vergara?
Fading Gigolo is set to debut next month at TIFF (that’s Toronto International Film Festival for you uncool types), where it will answer the unasked question, “What would Deuce Bigelow look like with more navel gazing?” But hey, as I always say, no Rob Schneider is the best Rob Schneider.
Another question Fading Gigolo seems to ask: “How many times can we use the under the legs shot?”
[Leg poster pic via WeKnowMemes]
TIFF? I prefer my movies in PDF form.
Proving that even accomplished actors like John Turturro aren’t above wish fulfillment.
Seriously. I can in no way fault Turturro for making a movie where he is chased in to a three way with Stone and Vergara. If you’re a guy and you tilt your nose at Turturro for this we probably shouldn’t be friends.
I looked at that headline 3 times, every time registering it as saying “Faygo” – I blame you, Vince
Movie Law: if “Gigolo” is in the title of your movie, the song “Just a Gigolo” cannot be used in the trailer. See Nose, Too On the. Even We Bought a Zoo had the decency not to use that fucking Simon and Garfunkel song.
No joke I listened to that while getting dressed this morning, we’re talking about the DLR version right?
Why aren’t they using the David Lee Roth version of the song? That would have fit perfectly.
If you’re going to rip off the premise of an HBO show, why oh why would you choose Hung?
Sofia Vergara. Lingerie. I didn’t need to know anything else. In fact, saying “wood allen” actually detracts. Stop it.
“I’ve got it! We’ll be prostitutes! That spells cash with a capital-”
“K!”
“You should go back to the streetcorner.”
“I hated teaching.”
Am I the only one who’s seen Brain Donors?
Fred Garvin: Male Prostitute the Movie.
Dan Akroyd is now at the age where he’d need the elaborate series of trusses.
Wait, what…?
Apparently somebody does indeed fuck with the Jesus.