The Dudes From New Girl Get To Be Cops In The High-Larious ‘Let’s Be Cops’

Damon Wayans Jr. and That Dude Who’s Not Oscar Isaac (Jake Johnson) star in this new green-band trailer for Let’s Be Cops, an interracial buddy cop comedy co-written and directed by Girl Next Door‘s Luke Greenfield. The twist this time is that they’re not really cops. Whooaooaaa. What a title. You wonder if Stripes had been released in 2014 if it would’ve been called “Let’s Be Soldiers.”
This doesn’t look so terrible that I’d hate it, but I probably won’t like it for the same reason I don’t watch New Girl. The jokes are too broad – like, really? Is a herpes commercial the only way to communicate “struggling actor?” I’m pretty sure they already used that one on Friends in like ’98. And they clearly stole the surprised-black-guy-punches-dude-wearing-a-mask from this famous viral video. Not exactly cutting edge comedy you’re doing there.
Everything just sort of feels like a copy of a copy of a copy. Also, I don’t think “comedic actor” should be a hereditary title.
HD via Apple. Opens August 13.
Video won’t play for me but it sounds conceptually horrible.
Sidebar: you’re a little young for Jadedness Level 100.
I take it you’ve never watched Happy Endings. DWJr is high-larious.
Came in to say this. I hate the Wayans family, but DWjr is pretty funny on Happy Endings. A shame it got cancelled. Him and Max>>>>>
Man, I miss that show.
How come he’s the only one from Happy Endings that didn’t fall off the face of the planet?!
Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, and the brunette chick need to be in some stuff too! Preferably where we can see them naked.
@Reid- Was going to say something similar. Rabble Rabble Rabble Happy Endings!
Saw this movie last week, it’s average at best.
How did you see it last week? Do you have a time travel machine (and that’s how you spend your time?)?
They had two free, early public screenings in San Diego, so I jumped on the grenade. Marlon Wayans Jr. and the writer were also doing a Q&A afterwards.
The herpes commercial was done best in Hamlet 2.
[youtu.be]
This trailer rips that off almost to a frame
Yeah I like those two actors but this looks like the type of comedy that most people will like because it curses a lot while doing generic over used joke. You know like anything starring Melissa McCarthy
Fine point, daego. This should be called “Colors.” Of course after the police/black white double entendre.
If Stripes had been released in 2014 it wouldn’t have been funny. There are no modern equivalents to Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, or John Candy.