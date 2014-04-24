The Dudes From New Girl Get To Be Cops In The High-Larious ‘Let’s Be Cops’

Damon Wayans Jr. and That Dude Who’s Not Oscar Isaac (Jake Johnson) star in this new green-band trailer for Let’s Be Cops, an interracial buddy cop comedy co-written and directed by Girl Next Door‘s Luke Greenfield. The twist this time is that they’re not really cops. Whooaooaaa. What a title. You wonder if Stripes had been released in 2014 if it would’ve been called “Let’s Be Soldiers.”

This doesn’t look so terrible that I’d hate it, but I probably won’t like it for the same reason I don’t watch New Girl. The jokes are too broad – like, really? Is a herpes commercial the only way to communicate “struggling actor?” I’m pretty sure they already used that one on Friends in like ’98. And they clearly stole the surprised-black-guy-punches-dude-wearing-a-mask from this famous viral video. Not exactly cutting edge comedy you’re doing there.

Everything just sort of feels like a copy of a copy of a copy. Also, I don’t think “comedic actor” should be a hereditary title.

HD via Apple. Opens August 13.