Trailer for Nebraska, Alexander Payne’s black & white lottery epic starring Macgruber

#Trailers
09.17.13 5 years ago 15 Comments

Alexander Payne directed Election, one of the best comedies of all time, as well as Sideways, About Schmidt, and The Descendants, not to mention producing the criminally underseen Cedar Rapids. He has a knack for small-town comedy with a dash of melancholy (melanchomedy?), and his latest, Nebraska, looks like a similar mix of pathos and chuckles. It stars this year’s Cannes Film Festival best actor Bruce Dern and Will Forte as a father and son trekking their way across the flatlands in search of a possibly mythical sweepstakes prize. Stacy Keach and Bob Odenkirk also star, along with the awesomely named “June Squibb.” And it’s shot entirely in black and white, to show that America’s Heartland is a bleak, grey hellhole where coloreds aren’t allowed.

Or because it looks artier, hell, I don’t know.

After receiving a sweepstakes letter in the mail, a cantankerous father (Bruce Dern) thinks he’s struck it rich, and wrangles his son (Will Forte) into taking a road trip to claim the fortune.  Shot in black and white across four states, Nebraska tells the stories of family life in the heartland of America. In theaters November 15th.

I don’t know, it kind of seems like it’s about a guy who wants his wayward son to carry on. Shoulda called it Kansas.

[HD available at Apple]

neb-01341bw

neb-02267bw

neb-05396bw

neb-ff-005

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers
TAGSALEXANDER PAYNEAWARDS BAITblack and whitebob odenkirkBRUCE DERNNEBRASKAPARAMOUNTSTACY KEACHTRAILERSWILL FORTE

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP