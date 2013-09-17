Trailer for Nebraska, Alexander Payne’s black & white lottery epic starring Macgruber

Alexander Payne directed Election, one of the best comedies of all time, as well as Sideways, About Schmidt, and The Descendants, not to mention producing the criminally underseen Cedar Rapids. He has a knack for small-town comedy with a dash of melancholy (melanchomedy?), and his latest, Nebraska, looks like a similar mix of pathos and chuckles. It stars this year’s Cannes Film Festival best actor Bruce Dern and Will Forte as a father and son trekking their way across the flatlands in search of a possibly mythical sweepstakes prize. Stacy Keach and Bob Odenkirk also star, along with the awesomely named “June Squibb.” And it’s shot entirely in black and white, to show that America’s Heartland is a bleak, grey hellhole where coloreds aren’t allowed.
Or because it looks artier, hell, I don’t know.
After receiving a sweepstakes letter in the mail, a cantankerous father (Bruce Dern) thinks he’s struck it rich, and wrangles his son (Will Forte) into taking a road trip to claim the fortune. Shot in black and white across four states, Nebraska tells the stories of family life in the heartland of America. In theaters November 15th.
I don’t know, it kind of seems like it’s about a guy who wants his wayward son to carry on. Shoulda called it Kansas.
Iowa City Batman would have helped him…go collect the prize.
Alexander Payne is a really consistent filmmaker, finally watched The Descendants and thought it was pretty damn good. Could have used more Matthew Lillard though.
About Schmidt was one of the best things Jack N has done in a long-ass time. Although I liked the Departed, so I guess I’ll shut up.
Agreed on both, part of me kind of wishes Jack Nicholson died right after The Departed so he could end on a high note. Sorry Jack!
Was just about to post the same thing Kaz. Perhaps the only filmmaker who hasn’t made a movie I haven’t liked yet. Election is brilliant, About Schmidt is great, Sideways is in my top 6, and Descendants had it’s moments. Haven’t seen citizen Ruth yet.
Not sure I like the black and white, though. It certainly does make it a bit darker than I imagine the movie will be.
Shot across four states. Well, based on the rich and vital scenery, that was gas money well spent.
Hmm, that trailer had a bit of a Wes Anderson feel to it. Which isn’t a bad thing.
Bruce Dern should’ve out Rip Torned Rip Torn by now.
I was looking forward to this, but the trailer just pissed that away. Oh well. Are we sure this wasn’t transferred to B/W after the fact? It looks like someone hit OK on the “Are you sure you want to remove the color profile?” prompt.
+1 Not feeling the trailer even though I AM feeling the movie. And not feeling the black and white either.
Buzz from ‘Home Alone’ sighting… he took the Steve Holt route
Any movie with Buzz from “Home Alone” in it has GOT to be good!
Except, of course, “Home Alone 2.”
I took a class that was taught by Stacy Keach a couple semesters ago while he was filming this. Dude was cool, but he spoiled the shit out of it.
I was all like “Whoa there, Sgt. Stedenko. Not cool.”
His best role since The ‘Burbs. (fart noise)
I clicked on This thinking “Black and White lottery” like its some sort of Ku Klux Klan vs black panther war and they draw lots to see who gets lynched. I need to get some sleep.