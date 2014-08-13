Here’s The Trailer For The Scorsese-Produced Asian Gangster Movie ‘Revenge Of The Green Dragons’

I know we tend to focus almost exclusively on stuff that pisses me off, but here’s a cool thing: Martin Scorsese remade Andrew Lau’s Infernal Affairs (fun fact: there are now three Infernal Affairs movies) back in 2006, a film you may remember as The Departed. And now Scorsese’s producing Lau’s latest effort, Revenge of the Green Dragons. Based on the title, I believe it’s about a sex act involving a sinus infection.
Revenge of the Green Dragons will premiere at TIFF in advance of an innovative roll-out plan courtesy of A24 and DirecTV.
Film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. DirecTV will immediately follow with an exclusive 30-day window beginning September 11, followed by an A24 theatrical release in October. This is the third film to be released in the partnership between A24 and DirecTV following Denis Villeneuve’s critically acclaimed ENEMY starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jeff Baena’s directorial debut LIFE AFTER BETH which opens Friday.
Here’s the synopsis for the film, which was based on a Frederick Dannen New Yorker article that chronicled the Asian-American gang world of the 80s:
In the vein of crime classics like MEAN STREETS and INFERNAL AFFAIRS, REVENGE OF THE GREEN DRAGONS follows two immigrant brothers Sonny (Justin Chon) and Steven (Kevin Wu) who survive the impoverished despair of New York in the 1980s by joining Chinatown gang “The Green Dragons”. The brothers quickly rise up the ranks, drawing the unwanted attention of hard-boiled city cops. After an ill- fated love affair pits Sonny against his own brother, he sets out for revenge on the very gang who made him who he is. From acclaimed Director Andrew Lau and Andrew Loo, and legendary Executive Producer Martin Scorsese comes a brilliant mix between a Hong Kong action film and a New York City crime thriller, portraying the never-before-told true story of “The Green Dragons”.
This looks great. The Asian gangs of the 80s carried out crime with mathematical precision and were never satisfied. They’d commit one crime and then be hungry for more a half hour later. I’m telling you, it was a real Chinese fire drill back then. …What? Why are you looking at me like that?
The American Dream isn’t free… you know it costs a heavy f*ckin’ fee…
He was wonderfully pathetic in Killing Them Softly, and watching him get the shit kicked out of him was…something
Most uncomfortable beating I’ve ever seen in a movie. Poor Markey got beaten till he puked and then shot to death anyway.
His work in Narc has been criminally underrated too.
They filmed part of this last year in front of my old place in Brooklyn… SPOILER there is a scene where a bunch of Asian dudes strut down the sidewalk and they filmed about fifty takes over two days END SPOILER
He convincingly wanted to bang Jennifer Love Hewitt in Heartbreakers. As did I.
Cop Land
I’ve been saying all along. Asians got this action stuff on lockdown.
I’d also recommend checking out Drug War, a 2013 Hong Kong flick, on Netflix too for a similar “cops vs gangsters” fare. It has one of the greatest action sequences ever, involving two deaf guys and a police raid, and one of the greatest characters ever who’s criminally underused, a crimelord named “Ha Ha”.
Holy crap, this looks absolutely fantastic.
That looks good and all, but it takes some serious phoning it in balls to put “House of the Rising Sun” in your movie trailer in 2014.
And the Rising Sun is Japanese, not Chinese, you racists!
Better than “Kung Fu Fighting,” I suppose.
They just better have found some part in this for James Hong – I don’t need him floating off the ground, or shooting bright light out of his eyes and mouth, or green lazers with his hands, but… it wouldn’t hurt.
There’s quite a few potential spoilers in that trailer.
ditto on Cop Land and Narc. Both are underrated.
I loved The Departed and Infernal Affairs I and II were amazing. More people over here should see those 2 masterpieces.