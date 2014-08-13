Here’s The Trailer For The Scorsese-Produced Asian Gangster Movie ‘Revenge Of The Green Dragons’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I know we tend to focus almost exclusively on stuff that pisses me off, but here’s a cool thing: Martin Scorsese remade Andrew Lau’s Infernal Affairs (fun fact: there are now three Infernal Affairs movies) back in 2006, a film you may remember as The Departed. And now Scorsese’s producing Lau’s latest effort, Revenge of the Green Dragons. Based on the title, I believe it’s about a sex act involving a sinus infection.

Revenge of the Green Dragons will premiere at TIFF in advance of an innovative roll-out plan courtesy of A24 and DirecTV.

Film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. DirecTV will immediately follow with an exclusive 30-day window beginning September 11, followed by an A24 theatrical release in October. This is the third film to be released in the partnership between A24 and DirecTV following Denis Villeneuve’s critically acclaimed ENEMY starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jeff Baena’s directorial debut LIFE AFTER BETH which opens Friday.

Here’s the synopsis for the film, which was based on a Frederick Dannen New Yorker article that chronicled the Asian-American gang world of the 80s:

In the vein of crime classics like MEAN STREETS and INFERNAL AFFAIRS, REVENGE OF THE GREEN DRAGONS follows two immigrant brothers Sonny (Justin Chon) and Steven (Kevin Wu) who survive the impoverished despair of New York in the 1980s by joining Chinatown gang “The Green Dragons”. The brothers quickly rise up the ranks, drawing the unwanted attention of hard-boiled city cops. After an ill- fated love affair pits Sonny against his own brother, he sets out for revenge on the very gang who made him who he is. From acclaimed Director Andrew Lau and Andrew Loo, and legendary Executive Producer Martin Scorsese comes a brilliant mix between a Hong Kong action film and a New York City crime thriller, portraying the never-before-told true story of “The Green Dragons”.

This looks great. The Asian gangs of the 80s carried out crime with mathematical precision and were never satisfied. They’d commit one crime and then be hungry for more a half hour later. I’m telling you, it was a real Chinese fire drill back then. …What? Why are you looking at me like that?

