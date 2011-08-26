Trailer for The Rum Diary

From what we hear, the movie adaptation of Hunter S. Thompson’s The Rum Diary has been finished for more than a year, just sitting around waiting for a release. It’s finally set to open October 28th, and now it has a trailer. And not a moment too soon. Johnny Depp was dangerously close to becoming permanently known as “that guy from the Bruckheimer movies with all the accessories.” Anyway, it’s nice to see him back drifting towards anarchy, poverty, and craziness, trying to live a decent life without hiring himself out as a Judas goat and all that.
Directed by Bruce Robinson, the cast is pretty insane, starring Depp as the newbie ex-pat Puerto Rican journalist Kemp, Richard Jenkins as Lotterman, Aaron Eckhardt as Sanderson, Amber Heard as Sanderson’s fianceé, and Giovanni Ribisi as Moberg (a character who gets blackout drunk and the next morning locates his car by smell — a man after my own heart), who I hear steals the show. So, from what we know, a real movie with a real cast and a real story. It’s nice to see that someone finally got around to actually releasing it between movies about explosions, aliens, and the military. The book it’s based on is quite popular, and I’m told there’s even a climactic rape scene that they reenact every year at the Puerto Rican Day Parade. What? I kid, I kid.
Looks like Bling Tortoise Friday is gonna give Ufford and his lame-ass Corgi shit a run for his money. A very very slow run…
Dear Rum Diary, I wish I had a little Captain in me. *sigh*
You know what sucks? I never go to a movie opening weekend, because people that are willing to stand in line for one and a half hours and cram assholes to elbows into a theater to see an overproduced piece of shit are sheep and/or movie bloggers. But in this case, I’m sure I’ll be one of ten people in the theater. The other nine, my friends.
Hey noMo, how about a Rear Admiral?
Watch out for Colonels! LOL!!1!!1
I like the running tortoise theme you’ve got going today!
Oh wait, girl, tortoises can’t run!
Rum Dairy:
Highball glass
2 ice cubes
Spiced rum to top of cubes
2 Glugs of Bailey’s
Top off with Milk
Warm in microwave
Stir and SUCCESS!!
I hate to say this but that looks like Disney turned the Rum Diary into Pirates of the Caribbean presents Paul Blart’s Rum Diary. Why is there no Eamon in this movie? It just won’t be the same without him fighting Puerto Ricans and yelling “balls” at everyone.
To celebrate, let’s all take a shot! No, no Mr. Thompson, you’ve already taken yours.
:(
Sweet motherless fuck, a movie that begs me to leave the van and go to the theater. They still have theaters right? This is exciting.
Needs more Coke. Haha, just kidding. There’s plenty of coke.
The delay in release will unfortunately cause many of the then-current “Balloon Boy” jokes to fall on deaf ears.
Looking back at my old post, man does my reviewing ability suck!
Still looking forward to seeing it again. And I’m glad they only used a small taste of the driving-in-the-tiny-shitty-car scene. (And I forgot about the giant tongue scene!)
about. fucking. time.
