Trailer for Werner Herzog’s ‘Men with Accents in Caves’

It's already played to the Toronto Film Festival, but finally we have the first trailer for Werner Herzog's 3D documentary about cave paintings, Cave of Forgotten Dreams. Herzog shot the entire thing with cold lights and a three-man crew, part of the conditions for being allowed to shoot inside the Cave of Chauvet-Pont-d'Arc in Southern France. As quoted in the LA Times [via ThePlaylist]:

“It was important to capture the intentions of the painters. Once you saw the crazy niches and bulges and rock pendants in the walls, it was obvious it had to be in 3-D.” He goes on in the article to say that “Avatar” was difficult for him to follow and that romantic comedies should never be in 3D because it takes away from the emotionality of the film. Although his dabbling in 3D might seem surprising, Herzog took a laissez-faire approach to the format saying, “Let’s deal with 3-D as if we had 30 or 40 years of history behind us. We should be completely casual, as if we weren’t trying to impress everyone with the scope of it.”

It stills seems to be a film largely about cave paintings, but I assume that’s good, as it leaves plenty of room for Herzog’s calling card, INTENSE TEUTONIC VOICE OVER!

IFC Films’ Sundance Selects will be releasing the film later this year.