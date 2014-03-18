TRAILER: 'The Maze Runner' Is Also Sort Of Like Hunger Games

Take The Hunger Games, add amnesia and a dash of Lord of the Flies, and what do you get? You get The Maze Runner, from 20th Century Fox.
As transparent as Hollywood is at trying to capitalize on successful films and trends, they’re 10 times more transparent when that successful film is aimed at kids. These idiots probably weren’t even alive to see what we’re ripping off, producers think to themselves, smugly feeding each other cocaine. First there was Twilight, then there was The Hunger Games, which was basically a smarter person’s attempt to cater to the Twilight audience. That worked, and now the YA (young adult) market is HOT HOT HOT! Thus we get Divergent, where literally the only thing I know about it is that it might be the next Hunger Games, or so the marketing department keeps reminding us.
Well move over, Divergent, because now we have The Maze Runner, which is sort of like The Hunger Games and Divergent. Think I’m painting with too broad a brush here? This is is the first sentence of the book description on Amazon:
Read the first book in the New York Times bestselling Maze Runner series, perfect for fans of The Hunger Games and Divergent.
I always enjoy it when advertising tells you what type of person you are before describing the product they’re selling. Anyway, here it is, the trailer for The Maze Runner, which is the next Divergent which is the next Hunger Games which was the next Twilight.
Thomas awakens in a dilapidated elevator with no memories except for his own name. The elevator deposits him into a strange place called The Glade – a large outdoor space surrounded on all sides by 150 foot walls of solid stone, and inhabited by 50 other boys who have lived there for the past 2 years all with no memory of how they got there or who sent them. Every morning the walls move apart to allow the boys out of the Glade and into the enormous and complex MAZE that stretched for miles and miles with no clear end or escape. At night the walls seal the boys inside the Glade and protect them from the vicious Grievers – insect like creatures who prowl the maze and attack anybody unfortunate enough to get stuck in it overnight. [IMDB]
The Maze Runner motion picture starring Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie Sangster, Will Poulter, and Aml Ameen hits theaters September 19, 2014!
Outside the towering stone walls that surround the Glade is a limitless, ever-changing maze. It’s the only way out—and no one’s ever made it through alive.
Then a girl arrives. The first girl ever. And the message she delivers is terrifying. [Amazon]
That message? “YOU ALL HAVE COOTIES NOW.”
Boom. Anyway, I’m a big Thomas Brodie Sangster fan, and I know me and the rest of Sangster’s Gangsters will be there opening day.
And the message she delivers is terrifying: “Hi, I’m Farrah Abraham. And I brought my CD.”
“Yes, girls take dumps too”
Glenn is awarded one internet point.
It’s missing the titular “a girl I’d like to bang”.
Yeah, they threw a chick in it, but if you’ve seen Multiplicity, you know the clone of a clone of a clone don’t come out too well.
I think one of us doesn’t understand what “titular” means.
It’s a literary term, a character with boobs is known as the titular character. A character with a dong is known as the protagonist character.
I spent six years in high school, I know what me talking about!
I’ll accept that enthusiastically creative definition.
“The Maze Runner? Sounds corny.” — Sherman Alexie
You are awarded one internet point.
I’d love to see a movie that follows one of the chumps who isn’t magically different. Sorry dipshit, no matter what you do you can’t affect your environment in a positive way because you aren’t the chosen one. Now that would be more like real life.
I’m dying for this movie.
Shitty things keep happening to some random dude. Noone has the power to change anything. Like the film pitch from Louie season 2.
Needs more Sven Thorson and Maria Conchita Alonso
So does this movie.
This is every girl, everywhere, at any given moment.
You must be living in constant fear if this is terrifying.
Preferable to “It’s yours and i’m keeping it.”.
MAURY MAURY MAURY!
OMB FTW.
@OMB–you’re thinking of The LaMaze Runner.
@Buttockus- Nobody likes a one upper.
FINALLY, someone understands.
I do appreciate that there is the “next” Hunger Games when there still is a literal next Hunger Games movie still to come out.
“I’m pregnant with all your babies. I’ll need half of your coconuts and the phone numbers of all your mothers.”
Damn it, Silance, I told you we should have coordinated. But nooo, you had to wing it.
@OhMyBalls That’s right! Ice… man. I am dangerous.
Just go ahead and add my response to OMB here too.
Didn’t Harry Potter start all this shit? I hope JK Rowling gets cunt cancer.
If your comparing Harry potter to the low level scum that is twilight I will stab you.
I’m lumping all young adult fantasy novels together because their popularity especially among adults is a depressing trend.
Wasn’t the original star wars targeted at teens? Don’t the roots of pandering to shallow demographics stretch far before some hacky Scottish writer who made too much money off of a poorly written book series? Filled with deus ex machinas and glaring plot holes?
Hmmm. ::turns back to ep. 3 of Ball Fondlers::
“a large outdoor space surrounded on all sides by 150 foot walls of solid stone, and inhabited by 50 other boys who have lived there for the past 2 years all with no memory of how they got there or who sent them.”
Uh, is it Priest Heaven?
priest heaven if there inside the walls…hell if they’re outside.
This book is actually quite good…….we’ll see if it translates well to a movie.
Yea I don’t really get the comparisons to those other books. Cus I mean every series made in the last 10 years is exactly the same right?
Do Sangster’s Gangsters ever get in a West-Side Story style fight with Frankster’s Gangsters over use of that particular gang name?
Frankster’s have a bit of trouble getting their finger snaps on point.
The ones that have rhythm have arthritis. And the ones that don’t, don’t.
This movie was “literally” produced by the producers of Twilight. We’re supposed to use the word literally all day today, right?
I did earlier but it was on accident.
@OhMyBalls – STOP THAT RIGHT NOW
@Al- Sorry. I didn’t know it would have that affect on you.
@OhMyBalls – I’M ON THE RAG AND I HAVE A MIGRAINE, OK?!?!
This won’t make shit, there’s no average white girl main character.
That said, I actually though it was kinda interesting looking. And yay for having alot more minorities than usual.
Minorities = a lot more random violent deaths.
At least in my hood anyway.
Hey only some of the minorities die right away!
PROGRESS
That fucking description of the Maze Runner from IMDB is so fucking retarded it steals 50 IQ points from whoever reads it and you don’t get them back until next week.
Having read the books I can assure you it’s not really like any of the films or books you mentioned.
Do the books explain why anybody in The Glade chooses to enter the Maze? It seems like a bad idea.
It’s basically because they want to get the fuck out.
No one just decides to hang out in the nice glade and jack off all day? Shit man you could get away with just taking naps all the time and since you have no memory you dont know what you’re missing in the real world, where you cant just jack off and nap all day.
Having read the synopsis where it mentions those books specifically in the very first sentence, I can assure you that a lot of people want it to be.
Oh that’s probably what people want it to be, I just assume their going to be severely dissapointed when they find out the plot isn’t “bland white girl can’t decide which boy she likes best.”
If the maze was a corn maze then they could have a crossover with Children of the Corn.
Or, what if the monster in the maze was a giant frog that used to be a man?
Or what if the ghosts of Scatman Crothers and Stanley Kubrick haunted the maze?
Or what if Pinky, Inky, Blinky and Clyde are in the maze and keep asking each of the boys “Are you Pac-Man?”
Or what if the Minotaur was in the maze and Olympic star Bob Mathias wasn’t there to slay it?
OK that’s it, I’ve run out of obscure pop culture maze references.
Or what if the maze is filled with robot griffins and a giant metal hand?
[youtu.be]
What if there was a freaky-haired pop pioneer contact juggling against Scottish independence?
What if The Maze was renamed TheMaze.com and the boys got a fat round of VC funding and spruced up the joint, like put a Foosball table next to the sewer elevator, and a free Dippin’ Dots vending machine over by The Tree? They could better integrate their work/home lives, productivity would go through the roof, and then they wouldn’t even *want* to try their luck in the stinky death-maze.
And then they could probably get more than one lousy girl to show up the The Glade.
It’s too bad Seltzer and Friedberg already did their Hunger Games parody and they couldn’t include this.
Wait, I mean it’s too bad Seltzer and Fiedberg couldn’t be put into one of these hellish dystopian death spectacles with no promise of escape.
I thought the book was absolute garbage, but it looks like it could work pretty well as a movie. I mean, The Hunger Games was a pretty terrible book and it translated shockingly well to the big screen.
Is anybody else just sick and tired of this CGI shit? This movie looked compelling and interesting until the kid got snatched up by a giant computer lizard thing. It’s two thousand fucking fourteen, and CGI still looks like Jon Voight getting swung around by an Anaconda from that anaconda movie with the anaconda. Can’t remember what it’s called.
It might as well be clay-mation. It takes you right out of the movie.
Does this feature an appearance by Nic Cage as the “Maze Master”?
/rubs crystal ball
Let’s see, a movie about tweens fighting out of a corn maze…hmmm…I know! How about we feature tweens having to face their coming of age challenge during the mysterious ritual known as an “apple picking”. Could call it “Bushel”.