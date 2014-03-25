The Rock Beats Up CGI Animals In The First Trailer for Brett Ratner's 'Hercules'

It didn’t work out with Kellan Lutz and Renny Harlin earlier this year, but that doesn’t mean Hollywood is ready to give up on Hercules just yet. The legendary (and conveniently public domain) son of Zeus is back in this new trailer for Hercules, starring The Rock and directed by Brett Ratner. Basically, the entire trailer is The Rock fighting CGI animals – a sea monster, a three-headed wolf, a lion, a giant warthog, and an army of zombies, followed by him screaming his own name. “I AM HERCULES!!!!”
So, you’re saying the name of the title character in Hercules is Hercules? Phew, glad this first trailer cleared that up.
This actually sort of looks like After Earth: The Adult Years.
Hercules is the upcoming movie adaptation of Steve Moore and Admira Wijaya’s comic book about the mythological warrior. In this version, however, Dwayne Johnson as the muscular demigod has fallen from grace, following his completion of his famous 12 Labors. Herc now spends his days traveling Greece with his five most loyal companions, who together work as mercenaries-for-hire seeking gold (and little else). [ScreenRant]
Is there a lot of gold in animal murder? Must be. “Help us, Mr. Hercules! The giant warthog is costing our village millions, disrupting our golden fleece industry. We shall pay you handsomely if you kill him using only this stick. Here, let me take your shirt, you won’t need that here.”
Anyway, I’m impressed, this looks even dumber than I expected from a Brett Ratner Hercules movie. And I saw Tower Heist, so that’s saying something.
Killing those animals was the 12 labors
So is John Carter in this or what?
And a sea monster in water that’s only waist deep on The Rock? Harumpf.
“More like Jerk-ules.” – That lion,
probably
“Bro, have you been eye-fuckin Medusa, ’cause you are straight CHISELED, bro.”
This movie will bring a lot of young men out of the closet.
You just know that The Asylum will have a field day with their knockoff, Heracles.
If the Minotaur gets Rock Bottom’d then this will be the greatest piece of art in the history of the universe.
It’s like yer in mah head, readin mah brain words.
He better cut off the Minotaur’s dick and wear it as a necklace like all other great heroes have done.
“More like Twerk-ules.” – Frieberg and Seltzer, in a moment of epiphany
Stopped watching after 20 seconds. Inception BRAHM strikes again.
WHAT’S THAT, BRO? BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHM!!! I CAN BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHM!!! BARELY BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHM!!! HEAR YOU.
But how’s the Rock going to promote Under Armour in this film? I mean, how do they expect him to wear those shirt with all that metal protection on top of him?
Nemean Lion hide is a new Under Armour Brand
When The Rock gets his ass kicked on the 12th labour, he’s going to blame it on the venting.
“the muscular demigod has fallen from grace”
Ohhh, so that explains the beard. Will he shave it off and redeem himself?
You know this isn’t a Michael Bay movie because the Calydonian Boar didn’t explode when Hercules smacked it with his club. But it is a Brett Ratner movie, so you know that club is like Herc’s old school fleshlight.
I just want an adaption of the Marvel comic series “The Incredible Hercules” from Greg Pak, and Fred Van Lante.
Have I mentioned I’m immense and immortal?
What is Rock’s secret, push ups and a low carb diet?
*Insert dipshit racist comment about the Rock not being white enough to play Hercules, followed by a dipshit racist defending his diphsittery and racism*
I’m sorry, I think you got lost on your way to reddit.
To be fair. He’s not nearly hairy enough to be playing a Greek
How much you want to bet those scenes fighting the monsters are mostly going to be flashbacks and we’ve seen the whole scene already?
As someone who genuinely likes the Rock and his fun but terrible movies.. .this looks awful. Damn you Ratner!
This does take place after the 12 labors. Instead, it’s the “12 Flavours of Hercules,” with a dozen different types of monster-meat.*
*btw Monster Meat was my high school nickname.**
** not really
I am just glad that the theme wasn’t “Walking on Sunshine” or “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”
The Rock should have insisted that, to differentiate this from the earlier movie this year, that his character’s name be pronounced: HER-COOLS.
Looks epicly bad.
Kevin Sorbo either got jacked or GOT JACKED.
…off
That boar would make for awesome bbq ribs.
Vince is welcome to use that for his blurb.
He da been fightin’ with more dan a stick, but someone dun tiefed his sword.
Show of hands, who wanted him to scream “I’m Batman!”?
Cosigned
13th Labor: Give self bitchin’ tribal tattoo.
Damn I posted this on withleather, but meant to do it here. I got the feeling, especially after the giant warthog that this was just a gritty Lion King reboot.
Wait, who’s this movie about?
0:58 – Anybody else just think this??
Yes sir. “I KILLED THE THING I LOVED MOST!”
AKA Herpies Derp.
There is only ONE Hercules.
And his name is Bill Murray.
(Wish I could find that clip, I’d link it.)
“ya think you’re so strong but you can’t pick up your underpants off the floor?” Hercumom
He did allegedly release his Kraken on Olivia Munn a couple years back…
DISAPPOINNNNNNNNNNTED!!! Because Vince definitely missed out on the perfect opportunity to post this right at the end of that trailer.
[www.youtube.com]
Instead of all those CGI monster animals, they should have just had Hercules stride out onto the studio screen and kill the Metro Goldwyn Mayer lion. It’s so meta!
My grandmother had Asian servants. She treated them badly, so much so that they climbed to the top of her brownstone and threw themselves to their deaths. For years after that, Nana always enjoyed telling us about the ledge end of her coolies.
So they’re going to go back and put the real visual effects in there, right?
The first few animals were interesting, but by the end I was boar..ed
The line between those awful Epic Movie parodies and actual “epic” movies is so blurry nowadays; I wonder who’s parodying who anymore.
Sweet rug, Dwayne.
I AM DURPULES
If Hercules doesn’t throw a bear into space, this movie is bullshit. [www.youtube.com]
hahahahahahaha
This looks soooo bad but I almost kinda wanna watch The Rock punch CGI animals in the face for an hour.
Interesting how they got Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend to be the love interest. It’s like Brett keeps one-upping the cringe.
As my best friend and I were leaving the theater after seeing the first Hercules, and he was paying me back the 12 bucks he talked me into wasting on that deepthroat puke bucket of a movie, I said, “Hey, the Rock has a Hercules movie coming out in a few months. That will probably be way better.”
So, it looks like I’ll end up breaking even.