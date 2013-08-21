TRAILER: JFK Drama ‘Parkland’ is all about actors looking super serious

JFK did it. The Watchmen did it. Zoolander, In the Line of Fire, and Madmen all did it. Killing JFK is almost as played out as destroying the Eiffel Tower, but director Peter Landesman is killing JFK again in Parkland, opening October 4th.

The film stars Paul Giamatti as Abraham Zapruder, the man with the camera, Jeremy Strong as Lee Harvey Oswald, Zac Efron as a rookie doctor, Billy Bob Thornton as Forrest Sorrels, the head of Dallas’ Secret Service office, Jacki Weaver as Oswald’s mother Marguerite and Marcia Gay Harden as the head nurse in the trauma room at Parkland Memorial Hospital, where Kennedy was taken after being shot. [RopeofSilicon]

By focusing on the tertiary characters, Parkland promises to tell “the untold story” of the Kennedy assassination. Which I assume means Lizard People, and it’s about time somebody broke this thing wide open. Go back to your hollow moon, you scaly sons of bitches.

This is one of those movies where the actors’ “serious faces” really get a workout. And poor Zac Efron, I still can’t buy him in anything where he’s not singing musical numbers about being in love. Him playing a doctor is like putting a stethoscope on a kitten.