The Downton Abbey Dude Wrote a Romeo & Juliet Movie for Some Wiener Kids

Yesterday Teen Vogue released the first poster and now today MTV has the first trailer (embedded below) for a new Romeo and Juliet adaptation written by Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes and directed by Italy’s Carlos Carlei. It stars Hailee Steinfeld from True Grit and super twink Douglas Booth as the star-crossed lovaaahs, with Paul Giamatti in a supporting role. Hopefully with Andy Serkis mo-capping the velociraptor attacks, but that bit remains to be seen.
I’ve never quite understood the desire to do a faithful adaptation of something that’s been adapted billions and squillions and trillions of times already (and was an adaptation of something else to begin with), but the fact that they released the first poster on Teen Vogue and the trailer on MTV should give you a clue as to who they’re trying to sell it to. I wonder if Shakespeare knew that the main audience for a play he wrote about how silly and melodramatic teenagers are would be silly, melodramatic teenagers. “Aren’t our lives awesome and important?” they’d say to each other, as the rest of the world gagged and tried to refrain from melvining them.
Romeo and Juliet, William Shakespeare’s epic and searing tale of love, is revitalized on screen by writer Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) and director Carlos Carlei (The Flight of the Innocent). An ageless story from the world’s most renowned author is reimagined for the 21st Century. This adaptation is told in the lush traditional setting it was written, but gives a new generation the chance to fall in love with the enduring legend. With an all-star cast including Hailee Steinfeld, Douglas Booth, Paul Giamatti and Stellan Skarsgaard, it affords those unfamiliar with the tale the chance to put faces to the two names they’ve undoubtedly heard innumerable times: Romeo and Juliet. Every generation deserves to discover this lasting love.
So we’ve got Douglas Booth, Ed Westwick, AND Kodi Smit-McPhee? I feel like Booboo Stewart should’ve been a lock for one of these roles and got robbed. I miss the Baz Luhrmann version, where everyone wears Hawaiian shirts and calls their guns “swords.” I don’t think we appreciated that enough at the time.
I hope Twinky McDandelion Breath here makes it to the altar, he looks like he already bejizzed his waistcoat.
I’m pretty certain they stole the poster font from Baz’s Romeo + Juliet (the plus sign tells you it’s cool).
And I unabashedly love that film. I think it works really well, and it was the first thing I saw Pete Postlethwaite in.
ain’t no version can top 1968. Olivia Hussey’s perfect breasts are undefeated.
Truer words have never spoken. My sixth grade teacher had to fast-forward through that part when we watched the movie.
Olivia Hussey was the first Phoebe Cates.
Since Julian Fellows is doing it, you just know the twist will be that one of them dies in the end.
Wish his brother Brian was involved, we’d at least get to see some cool animals.
So…no vampires? Is the vampire thing finally over?
Frankensteins are the next sexy monster.
highschool kids need a new version for their 11th grade english class.
Is Romeo texting pictures of his junk to Juliet?
Using the name Mercutio Peril.
Hence “Wiener Kids.”
If you’ll permit me to be Kid Showbiz for a moment, how the fuck does Douglas Booth get an above-the-line credit? The phrase “all-star cast” used to mean something, consarn it.
I hope its a gritty reboot where they find the only three people to actually survive and kill them too.
And then an asteroid hits earth.
And then the earth hits the sun, causing it to Supernova?
That would probably validate the “Most Dangerous Love Story Ever Told” tag-line.
Maybe.
@ Feklhr
Which then flings all of the sharks on Earth to outer space. Resulting in the very rare Sharkernova.
I would argue that the “Most Dangerous Love Story Ever Told” is “Teeth”.
I want the older one-armed lady from True Grit and the guy who played Frank James at the end to play the parts. And she can say, “get it up,trash” to him then ride him like the one-armed crazy bitch from “romeo is bleeding”. Then they can separate and she can fake her death by falling in a rattlesnake hole and he can shoot himself with a .50 Sharps rifle and she can wake up to find his head gone and Rooster jerking it in the corner. THAT’S an effing update!
When will people stop calling this a love story? This is a love story the same way that Psycho is about caring for the elderly.
“…gives a new generation the chance to fall in love with the enduring legend”
You know what else will do that? READING THE GOD DAMN PLAY