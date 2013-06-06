Runner Runner Trailer: Justin Timberlake is gambling with Ben Affleck’s crocodiles

From Lincoln Lawyer director Brad Furman and Rounders writers Brian Koppelman and David Levien comes Runner, Runner, which stars Justin Timberlake as a Princeton student who takes to online gambling as a way to pay for his Ivy League tuition. When he gets screwed on some shady dealings (literally, lol!), he takes matters into his own hands, and heads offshore to find the screws who screwed him. But hey, don’t take my word for it, just watch the insanely expository trailer. So… can we admit Justin Timberlake isn’t an actor now, dudes?
“Gambling is forbidden on campus.”
“I owe 60 grand tuition next week – and that’s if I don’t eat!”
“Is your plan to gamble for your tuition money?”
“…I was cheated.”
“You’re about to jet off to a country you’ve never been to, with a language you do not speak.”
People say voiceover is a crutch, but writing dialog that sounds like something a voiceover would say is just as bad. THIS JUST WENT FROM MISSION IMPOSSIBLE TO MISSION IN-FREAKIN-SANITY, MEEP MORP.
LISTEN TO YOAH BAWSS BEN AFFLECK, JUSTIN TIMBAHLAKE. THE ONLY WAY FAHWID IS TA STAWP ACTIN SO QUEAH. I’LL FEED YA TO THE FACKIN CRAWKADILES, GO SAWX!
Seriously, every movie trailer should end with Ben Affleck feeding someone to crocodiles.
Oh, you wanna see the whole movie?…Well, here you go.
This has TBS world premier written all over it.
This looks just badly awesome enough for me to not be able to WAIT to see it.
So…he’s in grad school?
CAN’T AFFAHD YER ROOM AND BOAHD? WELL CRY ME A FACKIN’ RIVAH! GET IT? BECAWS OF THAT GAY ASS SAWNG YOU DID WHEN THAT SKANK SPEAHS BROKE YOAH HAHT? AH, FACK YOU!
I puttin all des fackin crocodiles in ma rear view
Because part of me hopes he’s really undergrad in the film.
I don’t know what your talking about, Justin is one of the better thespians of our generation.
Did I say thespian? I meant lesbian.
YOU CAN MAKE ALL THE QUEAH FACKIN “REAH VIEW” JOKES YOU WANT, TIMBERFACK. BUT YOU BETTAH GET THIS THROUGH YOUH FACKIN HEAD — WHEN YOU TURN AROUN TO SEE WHO’S YOUR MIRRAH, AND WHO’S STARIN BACK AT YOU (starin back at youuuu) FROM THAT FACKIN REAH VIEW…
IT’S GONNA BE MAYYYY!
OH MY GOD I’M NEVER LEAVING ‘MURICA AGAIN!!!!
IM PUTTIN DIS WHOLE INTANET IN MA REAH VIEW
LISTEN YOU DEAN FACK, DID YOU NAWT HEAH THAT I OWE SIXTY Gs??? SAVE YAH FACKIN PLATITUDES AND WRITE ME A CHECK YOU OLD CAWKSUCKAH!!
I’M SAWRY, DEAN, I MISSED WHAT YOU WAH SAYIN. I GAWTA TAKE A WICKED DUMP AND GOT DISTRACTED BY AWL THE BROWN IN YAH QUEAH OFFICE.
Why hello, Jean Ralphio. Are you attempting to go straight?
I thought that was Dustin Diamond …?
Yeah, that looks awful.
It’s like “Two For the Money” + “Boiler Room” with a little “Blow” thrown in for ballast.
“Two for the Boiler Blow”
So, *sigh*, another Thursday without any Frot in the Cast. I guess I have to blame Vince’s diarrhea. Meh, got other shit to do anyways.
Only a Mark Wahlberg cameo playing a extremely irritable ICE agent hell bent on kicking out all the DAHKIES in Puerto Rico can save this tripe.
FACK YOU. I AM WAUCHIN’ THIS, HEY TAWWMY, HOLLA AT YA BOY!
Well this is going to be a short movie if the 60 grand is only due if he doesn’t eat.
I’m still not convinced his music should be taken seriously, let alone his acting.
You shut up. You shut up right now.
GAH-BAGE.
when are C-Tates and JT gonna make a masterpiece together?
Did someone give Affleck a “forget-me-now” pill so that he doesn’t know he’s back on the A-list?
I’m a fan of both Affleck and Timberlake. seeing this movie might be iffy for me.
Wait, you’re a fan of Timberlake? Really? Because I’ll totally admit he’s funny when he shows up on SNL but if you’re a fan of his dramatic acting or his singing then you might want to keep that to yourself unless you’re a girl who was 12 when N’Sync was huge.
I just want to know why the dean is being so obtuse.
So it’s a country where he doesn’t speak the language but everyone still speaks English. Gotcha. I hope he can survive on that and the 6 McDonalds, 2 Burger Kings, 3KFCs, 5 Subways, satellite TV and the Internet they also have.