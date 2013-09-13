Grudge Match Trailer: Stallone, DeNiro Go Raging Bull vs. Rocky in Boxing Super Group Movie

70-year-old Robert DeNiro already let Ben Stiller stab him in the boner for Little Fockers, so why wouldn’t he take his shirt off and box a few rounds with Sly Stallone for Grudge Match? In Grudge Match, aka Gruuughdge Match, Robert Deniro’s Billy “The Kid” McDonnen and Sly Stallone’s Henry “Razor” Sharp split a pair of boxing matches 30 years ago, and now they’re getting back into the ring to settle the score, earn some cash, and give Kevin Hart something to talk really fast about. See?! Old people are useful or whatever!
Here’s the thing: I know there must be some desire in the collective heart of the Hollywood power structure that pushes them to keep making these old-guys-turn-back-the-clock movies – this, The Expendables, Stand Up Guys, The Last Stand, Last Vegas, the last Rocky movie, etc. – but what I don’t get is why they always have to write the meanest, most hacky patronizing old guy jokes into them. Always with the Viagra gags and guys taking the wrong pills and the fat jokes and the HEY GRAMPS, LET’S SEE YOU TRY TO GET A BOXING CUP UNDER THOSE DEPENDS HARF HARF HARF. What kind of masochistic wish fulfillment is this?
You know you’re in for a treat when they put Macklemore in the trailer.
Whatever, I’ve already seen the real-life version of this, where Tank Abbott and Scott Ferrozzo fought in a backyard.
“What kind of masochistic wish fulfillment is this?” The kind you get when you’re trying, with the least amount of effort, to tap the enormous market of aged baby-boomers who hate themselves.
I feel like there’s a bad “Rocky and Raging Bullwinkle” joke somewhere.
Anyone else super excited for the somewhat legal sequel to Raging Bull with William Forsythe and a REALLY bad collection of other actors? [www.imdb.com]
I’ve always dreamed of Alan Arkin and Kevin Hart being in a movie together.
I’m drunk at 10AM, and I want them all to perish. I think that trumps most arguments.
So I guess Stallone’s career endgame is to make a series of thinly veiled “where are they now?” type revisitations of the iconic roles from his youth. I assume his next project will be some variation on, “Stop! Or My Grandpa Will Shoot!”
…the trailer didn’t look horrible.
I thought the same thing, actually.
I’m confused. Rocky Balboa was a heavyweight fighter and Jake LaMotta was a middleweight. Other than that one flaw, this has oscar winner written all over it.
I’m pretty certain Rocky boxed above his own weight. He definitely boxed above Stallone’s weight – he and DeNiro are about equally big, which is not very.
Yeah, they sold Rocky as a heavyweight, but even at his most bulked up, Sly is still only, like 5’8 so I’d guess that he only ever weight, maybe, 190 lbs. Maybe.
I agreed with everything you said, and then smiled through the whole trailer. I’d watch this on HBO.
Damn I hope they at least TRIED to get a hold of Carl Weathers.
CARL WEATHERS (sitting in a chair, staring intensely at his phone while balling his right hand in to a fist):
“Any day now. They’re going to call any…day…now.”
How pissed do you think Burt Young is that Stallone has a trainer in a pork pie hat in this movie, and they gave the role to Alan Arkin?
Stallone’s face looks like if you’d take a magnifying glass to a really veiny shaft of a dick.
looks cute.
Kim Basinger. She may have gotten older but I still remember her as the actress who gave little HairyForeskin one of his first boners in Batman.
I would totally be willing to go boy toy slave to her fuck grandma.
The world first introduced me to Bassinger in The Getaway remake. It changed my life.
Is anyone at all surprised that Alan Arkin is in this? He’s been playing the same character since Little Miss Sunshine.
But he won an Oscar for it and he’s a millionaire, whereas I’m posting comments on a website and took my user name from Sterling Archer’s ring tone, so I guess he wins
I like the glamour shots of my city.