The Trailer For 'Trans4mers: Rage Of Xxxtinction' Is Finally Here

As we catch up with our new hero in Michael Bay’s Transformers: Age of Extinction, Marky Mark and his tiny T-Rex arms are busy collecting antique trucks to put his daughter through Arizona State so she can become a porn star. One day he shocks the truck like Dr. Frankenstein and discovers that it’s more than meats the eye, a real Optimus Prime. That’s when some evil dudes show up and Optimus blows them away, but Kelsey Grammer says the government doesn’t need Transformers anymore and Stanley Tucci has his back because they’re both queer or something.
Of course, that’s when the robot dinosaurs show up to destroy the Earth with a foggy space thingy. One guy has a butthole for a face that turns into a gun. Optimus Prime yells “GAAAAHH!” and has a big sword (probably to kill the dinosaurs) and Marky Mark is all sweaty because he just wants to family. The porn stars are scared because cars are upside down and somehow there’s an American flag in the background of every shot. I think it’s telling us that we need to increase our military spending or that I should buy a truck, I can’t tell which.
And to the porn stars, for which they tan, one nation, under dinosaurs, with shooty things and truck nuts for all.
“Baby, if I don’t get the money, how are you going to go to college?”
“Huh?”
You guys, this Mike Bay’s big statement. You see, the Transformers are forgotten and disposed of after saving ‘Murica, like “dem liberal elites” treat soldiers after war time. But Transformers colors don’t run, cuz ‘Murica… Or something.
I’m sure one Autobot has PTSD and the government rounds them up and kills them in death panels, cuz Obama and shit. I see what you’re up to, Bay. And it’s stupid.
Bet Walhberg even tells those “gubernent” goons that they “awnt takin’ mai gunz, ya ka-weers. Awm Tawxan!”
I watched the first Michael Bay Transformers movie, because I didn’t know any better. I haven’t watched the others – and this in spite of my love affair with the brothers Wahlberg.
I bet there’s an obnoxious marketing exec out there literally exploding with happiness that they made it to number 4.
“Where is Optimus Prime?” It’s a big truck. It is probably “hidden” in the big infrastructure next to the house.
I went through the trailer and found twelve American flags. TWELVE! Is that excessive or can’t my little English mind comprehend how awesome America is?
[www.ibtimes.co.uk]
They’ll all be replaced via CGI with Chinese flags for the China-export version.
Does “excessive” mean not enough? Because if so, then yes, that’s excessive!
Trick question! America is awesome because of the excessive flags.
They have Transmorphers.
Dinobots are enough to get me to go see it.
So if the government is hunting down Transformers does that mean Shia Lebeouf was brutally assassinated by a government wetworks team?
Wasn’t that the plot of the third movie? “We don’t need you tranformers, oh wait save us from this action sequence”
No, that was the plot of the 2nd movie. The 3rd movie was “Transformers, the bad guys say if we exile you they’ll leave us alone so please leave . . . o wait shit no come back!!”
Completely different.
Hahahahahahaha!!!! Plot!!!!!
Why the fuck would they look like things on Earf?
I haven’t seen the movies, but in the cartoon, the Dinobots actually came to Earf long before the other Transformers, so they took the form of the dominant lifeforms on the planet at the time.
The more important question is…who welcomed them to Earf?
THE FACK IS A DINOBAWT?
THIS IS LIKE THAT TIME WE SAW TRUCKASAWRUS AT GAHDEN. TAWMMY ATE A BUNCHA AWXY AND DROVE HIS FIAHBIRD RIGHT INTO THE ROBAWT’S GAPING MAWR. FACKIN EPIC.
“where is optimus prime?”
“definitely not in that big shed”
“You mean the one marked Dead Auto-bot storage?”
“No, that’s my American flag warehouse.”
Damn it, Taco. Yours was better.
Look, Transformers transform to blend in and not scare the locals so turning into monsters doesn’t make a whole lot of sense and sure, there are no longer dinosaurs that existed on earth 80 million years ago roaming around today but what this movie presupposes is, maybe they are?!?
See above.
Can’t wait for ZimmerBwaaah 5: Robot Explosion to come out.
It’s a 95 minute slow mo shot of a robot exploding while a guy in a long leather coat and dark sunglasses walks away without flinching in the foreground. The trailer is any random 30 seconds of the film.
I’m not going to watch that trailer. I’m just going to assume that they used dubstep like a blunt object.
“Hey Transformers, what’s goin’ on?”
“You like robots?”
“I produce entourage.”
“Say hi to yah mutha for me.”
When Optimus crashes through the barn door it explodes. Bay is just fucking with us now.
LOL.
Fire-barn!
Fun fact, hay (when airborne in large quantities) is actually explosive. Same goes for flour. So don’t light up while baking a loaf of bread.
“Look out, a Dinobawt!”
“Naw, that’s just Mahky Mahk and his shawt T-Rex ahms.”
that is funny
/puts on nerd hat
They copied dinosaurs b/c that’s what was on earth when they came here. Then they got buried or something for millions of years.
Plus they’re pretty dumb so they don’t bother changing forms when they wake back up.
I’ll be in this locker if anyone needs me.
PFT_commenter sure is developing some range!
CHECK IT OUT, GUYS! THIS ISN’T NAWMAL STEEL!
FEEL IT, FEEL IT!
Alright, so mid-way through the movie, Mahky Mahk is being chased by a couple of dinobots. He gets cornered and it looks like it lights out for Captain Wahlburgers himself. BUT…suddenly the dinobots are destroyed. Mahk glances up to see DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON with a smoking rocket launcher. The Rock says to the smoldering dinobot wrecks “Your ass just went extinct”. The Rock comes down and the two do an epic predator handshake. The camera close-up on the handshake for five whole minutes. Van Halen is blasted throughout the theater. Bald Eagles cry. Lady Liberty wets her copper panties. The Rock tells Mahk “Let’s do this shit” and the two of them grab Gatling Guns and blow the fuck out of everything within a ten-mile radius.
END SCENE.
You just gave Bay an idea for “Pain and Gain 2: Say Hi to Your Mom.”
No offense brody but you don’t know enough about the back story, obviously to make the claim that it doesn’t make any sense.
Man the government in these movies is so terrible. If there were a bunch of alien robots willing to fight all our battles for us, I would totally let them. Thanks OBAMA
are there still people that find the thanking of obama to be funny?
It would appear so
I mean is it funny to people that have to read/hear it like the hilarity that ensues when people post/say ‘Murica?
That dinobot better say Me Grimlock – (he’s the dumber one of the group sort of the like Frankenstein of Dinobots).
Also the strongest Transformer there is, so more like the Hulk of the Autobots.
@dc_david @Ironavenger6491
[Double Hits Inhaler] First: The Dinobots were only stupid in the cartoon. The toys and comics Grimlock was really smart. He didn’t have any known weaknesses. He was an Autobot version of Megatron. Second: Grimlock wasn’t the strongest Transformer. The strongest Transformer was Omega Supreme.
I feel like they should have used Michael Sembello’s “Maniac” during the salvage/barn scenes…..
The “back door entry” expressions on their faces as the agents force them onto the lawn are funny.
YOUZE CAN TAKE AW DINOBAWTS BUT YOUZ WILL NEVAH TAKE AW FREEDOM
GO SAWX
Brody, stop asking questions and just Enjoy It.
If you don’t need them anymore, then why are you trying to collect them? Dumb gubmint.
It makes me sad but no matter how lame it looks, seeing a favorite toy I had as a young child come to life on the big screen still gives me a knee jerk reaction to want to see that movie. McG could make the crappiest live action Inhumanoids movie and I’d probably still see it twice in the theater.
You are not alone :/
At least we are self-aware consumers.
“a favorite toy I had as a young child”
Oh the elation you’ll experience when Ratner makes a movie about your dick.
If Optimus Prime doesn’t call Mahky “Squeezebawx” then I quit life
“If this Awptimas transfahms when I’m inside, it’s ganna be a real squeezebawx!”
*Puts on Michael Bay mask
“Fuck you kid! That’s why!”
“Meats the eye” – what Marky Mark does with prime-cut steak to avoid unflattering shiners from getting punched in the face all the time for inspiring and producing Entourage.
This is my problem with Michael Bay: no attention to detail. If they’re really in Texas why doesn’t Optimus Prime have truck nuts? I thought this was Murica
Without Shia LeBouf “Nonononono”-ing it up and generally being a douchebag with contrived love interests, I might actually go enjoy this transformers.
/Still refuses to see second and third one
I won’t like myself but I’ll see it
I’ll watch this in three years when it’s jammed between Iron Man 3 and Iron Man 3 on FX.
Did I miss something? The third movie ended with Optimus Prime standing over some busted up other Transformer and realizing he was stuck on Earth. How did he become a rusted out scrap that Dirk Diggler buys cheap? Is there a Clone Wars style cartoon that tries to fill in the holes of this shitty writing?
[i.imgur.com]
I hate that these movies just end up focusing on MUH WHITE FAMILY instead of the actual transformers and I fear that the same will happen with the new Godzilla