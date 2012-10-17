RZA’s kung fu movie has new trailers, Cung Le has a crazy wig

RZA from the Wu Tang has long been known as a kung fu film freak, and when you’re RZA from the Wu Tang, you can get famous people to help you make a kung fu film. Think of him as like a non-nepotistic version of Jaden Smith, or Kim Jong-Il if he kidnapped directors not for himself, but for the children. RZA, who says The Man with the Iron Fists surpasses anything he did with Wu Tang, got Eli Roth to co-write the film with him, which is “presented” by Quentin Tarantino, whatever that means.(Man, you do NOT want to be around Quentin when he’s presenting). It opens November 2nd, and this week, the Man with the Iron Fists released three new character trailers, one for Bronze Lion, played by Sanshou/MMA star Cung Le (who’s scheduled to fight Rich Franklin November 10th at UFC on Fuel TV 6) in a silly wig, one for “Brass Body” played by wrestler-turned-MMA heavyweight Dave Bautista, and Madame Blossom, played by Lucy Liu. All their powers seems self-explanatory, as Bronze Lion has bronze fists, Brass Body has a brass body, and Madame Blossom has a flower on her hat and a friend named Six. Also, I can’t get enough of the fact that Dave Bautista’s wrestling name was “Bautista.”

“Whoa! ‘Bautista,’ that’s a tough name! How’d he get it.”

“Well, his real name’s ‘Dave Bautista.'”

“…Oh.”

Bronze Lion.

Brass Body.

Madam Blossom.

