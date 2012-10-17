RZA’s kung fu movie has new trailers, Cung Le has a crazy wig

RZA from the Wu Tang has long been known as a kung fu film freak, and when you’re RZA from the Wu Tang, you can get famous people to help you make a kung fu film. Think of him as like a non-nepotistic version of Jaden Smith, or Kim Jong-Il if he kidnapped directors not for himself, but for the children. RZA, who says The Man with the Iron Fists surpasses anything he did with Wu Tang, got Eli Roth to co-write the film with him, which is “presented” by Quentin Tarantino, whatever that means.(Man, you do NOT want to be around Quentin when he’s presenting). It opens November 2nd, and this week, the Man with the Iron Fists released three new character trailers, one for Bronze Lion, played by Sanshou/MMA star Cung Le (who’s scheduled to fight Rich Franklin November 10th at UFC on Fuel TV 6) in a silly wig, one for “Brass Body” played by wrestler-turned-MMA heavyweight Dave Bautista, and Madame Blossom, played by Lucy Liu. All their powers seems self-explanatory, as Bronze Lion has bronze fists, Brass Body has a brass body, and Madame Blossom has a flower on her hat and a friend named Six. Also, I can’t get enough of the fact that Dave Bautista’s wrestling name was “Bautista.”
“Whoa! ‘Bautista,’ that’s a tough name! How’d he get it.”
“Well, his real name’s ‘Dave Bautista.'”
“…Oh.”
Bronze Lion.
Brass Body.
Madam Blossom.
I’ll wait for the Very Special Episode of Man with the Iron Fists where Madame Blossom kicks a guys dick off after learning a hard lesson about date rape (presented and fantasized by Quentin Tarantino).
2 words F*ck Yeah.
While we’re not on the subject, how is the title “Here Comes the Boom” *not* a fart reference?
I imagine Bronze Lion was inspired by Kato Kaelin and the time OJ’s family tried to kick him out of the guesthouse.
The last thing that flan saw before it died was Russell Crowe.
/Making a man with two chins say “Chin chin”? Not cool, RZA. Not cool.
Sorry had to take a break from dancing in litle circles clapping to say that this makes me dance in little circles clapping.
Took this on my way into work, enjoy: [i.imgur.com]
“Chin Chin” – nice of Russell Crowe to cheers both his chins before he drinks
When I read that a film is “presented by” someone I expect there to be a couple of minutes on-screen with the presenter (in formal wear) actually introducing the movie. Who then bows and extends his/her arm as the camera zooms in.
Man, Cung Le got fucked up the first time a guy with Hands of Steel punched him, so what’s going to happen when a man with Iron Fists hits his stupid nose?
also, you know, INSANITY.
If anyone can tell me what excuse they’re using to get their wife to watch this, it’d be appreciated.
The same one I used to get a chick to go see Brotherhood of the Wolf. I used the French title and told her there was romance in it. And subtitles.
There are some times in a marriage when you’ve got to agree to disagree.
My wife will get some sort of special lady day, and I’ll get this. Win win.
Those warriors trying to tie up Bautista really need to diversify their bonds.
Is anyone in this movie named ‘Wu Tang Chan’, or is EVERYONE in this movie named ‘Wu Tang Chan’?
I’m guessing Bronze Lion gets destroyed by the Axe Murderer. Bautista’s character is totally a metaphor for steroids bro.
NO! – Joe Rogan after seeing Bronze Lion getting killed
Dave Bautista’s wrestling name was actually “Batista”.
Fact-check yer shit, Mancini! There’s no place in wrestling for the letter “u”
Immediately lost interest upon finding out this had nothing to do with Blood Sport.
This movie is going to SUCK, and it hurts to say that. Bautista? Eli Roth?
No. You’re wrong. You have to be wrong. You gotta be God dammit.
This is just a fight contest movie where everyone has an over the top gimmick? Where’s Van Damme? God knows he wasnt busy. I’m sure he would make this movie again for the 4th time.
This movie isn’t even out yet and I’m already calling it the greatest movie ever made. Overreaction? Of course, but I freakin’ LOVE kung fu movies.