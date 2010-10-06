Transformers 3 has a title: "The Dark of the Moon"

Collider today claims they have received confirmation that the official title of Transformers 3 will be “Transformers: The Dark of the Moon.” While I’m not a big fan of removing words or reversing common phrases and acting like they’re cryptic and cool now (like Adidas’ “impossible is nothing’ from a few years ago), it’s definitely no worse than “Quantum of Solace.” And besides, it’s Transformers. It might as well be called HURR DURRRR ROBOTS HURRRR.

As we previously reported, here’s what we know about Transformers: The Dark of the Moon:

* Characters that die stay dead

* Bay says “This one really builds to a final crescendo. It’s not three multiple endings.” He goes on to say, “As a trilogy, it really ends. It could be rebooted again, but I think it has a really killer ending.”

* The villain is Shockwave

* The movie features a space race between the U.S.S.R. and the USA [uh… huh?]

* They aim to upgrade the franchise with a more coherent story and less goofball humor [Collider]

And based on the new title, I’m guessing the minstrel bots are coming back for this one, so… that’s good?