TRAVOLTA, RHYS-MEYERS IN WHO’S MORE BUTCH

#Trailers
09.17.09 8 years ago 17 Comments

Taken I guess was sort of fun at times if you didn’t mind the plot being stolen from a Law & Order episode.   From Paris with Love is director Pierre Morel’s follow up, a buddy-cop movie starring John Travolta and Jonathan Rhys-Meyers.  Again, it’s pretty much Lethal Weapon, Rush Hour, and Training Day thrown into a blender and covered with bechamel sauce, but it could be delightfully stupid, especially with John Travolta playing the butchest straight-guy caricature since Wolverine.  WHATSA MATTER, DONCHOO FAGGOTS LIKE FOOTBALL?? WHO WANTS A HEADBUTT!!  SlashFilm says:

Travolta seems very well employed here, in a role that plays to his strengths superbly. I’m hoping he has a little dance sequence too, as a cherry on the cheesecake.

Yes, some singing and dancing would really be the chenille on my throw pillow, the glitter on my sparklepony, the tassels on my nipple clamps.  Anyway, let me know if I ever start writing like that so I can kick my own ass.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Trailers
TAGSEUROPACORPFROM PARIS WITH LOVEJOHN TRAVOLTAJONATHAN RHYS MEYERSPIERRE MORELTRAILERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP