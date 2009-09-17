TRAVOLTA, RHYS-MEYERS IN WHO’S MORE BUTCH

Taken I guess was sort of fun at times if you didn’t mind the plot being stolen from a Law & Order episode. From Paris with Love is director Pierre Morel’s follow up, a buddy-cop movie starring John Travolta and Jonathan Rhys-Meyers. Again, it’s pretty much Lethal Weapon, Rush Hour, and Training Day thrown into a blender and covered with bechamel sauce, but it could be delightfully stupid, especially with John Travolta playing the butchest straight-guy caricature since Wolverine. WHATSA MATTER, DONCHOO FAGGOTS LIKE FOOTBALL?? WHO WANTS A HEADBUTT!! SlashFilm says:
Travolta seems very well employed here, in a role that plays to his strengths superbly. I’m hoping he has a little dance sequence too, as a cherry on the cheesecake.
Yes, some singing and dancing would really be the chenille on my throw pillow, the glitter on my sparklepony, the tassels on my nipple clamps. Anyway, let me know if I ever start writing like that so I can kick my own ass.
Travolta seems very well employed here, in a role that plays to his strengths superbly
So I take it his character doesn’t have kids?
Travolta’s Strengths:
Dancing
Pretending to be straight
Accidentally firing off his gun in another guy’s face
Out-acting Howie Long
Poorly covering up a burdgoening lisp
I’m hoping he has a little dance sequence too, as a cherry on the cheesecake
That is a misquote, what he said was:
“I’m hoping he has a little dance sequence too, he’s a fairy and a fruitcake”
Donk’s Strengths:
Spelling burgeoning wrong
Dancing
Rape jokes
Rape
Travolta doesn’t eat cheesecake. It goes straight to his thighs.
Banner pic:
Wanna know how I got these scars? Well, my father was a fiend, used to beat my mother. None of that’s important though. To make a long story short, if you spend so much time sucking dicks, it turns out you can get cold sores on top of cold sores and shit adds up.
Good Lord, his character’s name is “Wacks”? Have we completely given up on subtlety? With that van dyke he’s sporting I’m a little surprised they didn’t name the character “Harry Dent.”
I want to make sure I understand the terminology correctly. “A cherry on the cheesecake” is when somebody acting like something he’s not does something to let the audience know it’s still the same guy, right?
It’s like in those old cartoons with the wolf and the sheepdog where the wolf would be dressed up in wool sneaking towards the flock and would momentarily pause to pull up the sheep’s clothing and wink at the audience so the kids knew for sure he was a wolf, right?
“Hairy Dent” is what I call Pauly’s mom’s vag.
Are you implying he’s really a wolf in queer’s clothing?
No, MiZ. I’m implying he’s a queer in Chiklis’ clothing.
Duly noted. Proceed.
I haven’t heard a someone yell “Wax!” that many times since Michael Bay had Megan Fox wash his Ferrari.
Wax the hell wax that crap, Wax?
Wait so he was a cop the whole time in Taking of the Pelham!?
“John Travolta playing the butchest straight-guy caricature since Wolverine.”
He studied for the role by watching reruns of Ellen.
“Yes, some singing and dancing would really be the chenille on my throw pillow, the glitter on my sparklepony, the tassels on my nipple clamps.”
Good luck competing against Michael Douglas for Liberace.