TRIUMPH THE INSULT COMIC DOG AT COMIC-CON

#Comic-Con
Senior Editor
08.04.08 14 Comments

UPDATE: I put both videos after the jump for people with slow connections. DOUBLE UPDATE: Now with faster video player.

Anyone who’s seen Triumph the Insult Comic Dog’s famous piece on the premiere of Star Wars Episode I (after the jump) knows he does some of his best work on nerds, which is why the thought of Triumph at Comic-Con is so exciting. Sadly, Triumph’s appearance seems to have gone the way of many things at Comic-Con – overly long, not-really-that-funny bit with excessive pandering in front of an audience of braying sycophants who laugh and cheer so much between punch lines that even the funny jokes you end up wanting to hate out of spite. It’s like watching a sitcom without the laughtrack synched up – enjoy!

Triumph at Star Wars premiere:

TOPICS#Comic-Con
TAGScomic conCONAN O BRIENtriumph the insult comic dog

