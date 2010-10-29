Tron Legacy looks like desaturated Speed Racer

Tron Legacy had its “Tron Night” last night, but we were busy recording the Frotcast, so you’ll have to go to another film site if you want to read an 800-word description of that. What I can show you is this new clip from the film introducing Quorra (she spells it with a Q because she lives in a computer!), played by the lovely Olivia Wilde, whom many an internet commenter has described as “a place I’d like to put my boner.” Not me, of course. I’m much too classy for that. I’d probably do something fancy, like dress her in a crotchless burqa and pelt her with falaffel.
I don’t want to spoil everyone’s excitement for this, but correct me if I’m wrong: they’re basically pod racing through a video game, correct? How is this supposed to be awesome again? This looks one monkey sidekick away from being a bad cartoon.
Tron Dog is still the sh*t though.
I know this is a movie about a guy who goes inside a computer but do you really expect me to believe that a woman could drive through all of that without crashing?
Shouldn’t she live in a quomputer then? Or at least be Italian? IT’S NOT LUPUS! Woopsie, gettin’ dizzy here.
BITCH, WATCH THE ROAD!
This looks one monkey sidekick away from being a bad cartoon.
Tron 2: Every Which Way, Butt Loose.
Desaturated Speed Racer says: I win race
At least they are following the proper ratio of tech:tight clothes.
C.J. Wilson is psyched to see this but because Olivia Wilde’s in it will only go if his wife accompanies him.
/Crickets chirping because no one cares about baseball
//Isn’t funny even if you get it
“they’re basically pod racing through a video game, correct?”
Sure, and The Usual Suspects is about a crippled guy telling stories. Haters gon hate, but don’t oversimplify
On or off the grid, Tron Dog leaves a light trail behind after humping your leg.
Was that Trixie?
“dress her in a crotchless burqa and pelt her with falaffel.”
My Halloween costume appears.
check this video i made with that tron dog.
[www.youtube.com]