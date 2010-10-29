Tron Legacy looks like desaturated Speed Racer

Tron Legacy had its “Tron Night” last night, but we were busy recording the Frotcast, so you’ll have to go to another film site if you want to read an 800-word description of that. What I can show you is this new clip from the film introducing Quorra (she spells it with a Q because she lives in a computer!), played by the lovely Olivia Wilde, whom many an internet commenter has described as “a place I’d like to put my boner.” Not me, of course. I’m much too classy for that. I’d probably do something fancy, like dress her in a crotchless burqa and pelt her with falaffel.

I don’t want to spoil everyone’s excitement for this, but correct me if I’m wrong: they’re basically pod racing through a video game, correct? How is this supposed to be awesome again? This looks one monkey sidekick away from being a bad cartoon.

Tron Dog is still the sh*t though.

