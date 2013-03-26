‘I’m Gatsby!’ affirms Gatsby in this new spot for The Great Gatsby

Here at FilmDrunk, we’ve long held that seeing a guy get hit in the nuts in the trailer for a comedy was the kiss of death. After these last few years, we may soon add a new category for trailers that take great pains to remind you of their titular character’s name, even though… you know… it’s already titular. Do we really need reminding? It’s as if movie marketing has been taking its cues from HeadOn, apply directly to the forehead. Movies falling into this category, off the top of my head… John Carter, Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters, Jack Reacher… and many more. And now, Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, which hits theaters May 10th.
The new spot definitely has more slow motion and car chases and Jack White songs than you’d expect in an F. Scott Fitz-dog adaptation, and it opens with Leonardo DiCaprio saying “I’m Gatsby,” to no one in particular. Because literature schmiterature, this thing better have four-quadrant franchise potential. I can’t wait for Gatsby 2: Boats Against the Current.
GATSBY: Who’s ceaseless now! (*gunshot into the camera as Jay-Z song plays*)
I can’t wait for the after-credits scene where Nick “Fury” Carraway goes to Daisy’s dock and recruits the Green Lantern.
I assumed Carey Mulligan was MIchelle Williams, but they’re both interchangeable. Either way, that’s pretty spot-on casting as Daisy.
I don’t like all the cuts, but this is definitely a Baz Luhrman movie.
Aside from the part where Daisy is a beautiful brunette.
i can’t wait to be disappointed by this.
I was excited when this was first announced and think I’ve already reached full disappointment.
good point
This is more or less where I’m at.
“You see I usually find myself among strangers because I drift here and there trying to forget the sad things that happened to me.”
– describes my Filmdrunk experience
let’s do absinthe!
Waaaaaaaay ahead of you.
I want Harmony Korine to finish the trilogy with a budget he fished out of Meryl Streep’s purse. Coming in 2016, Gatsthree: Gatsby Crayzee.
After the credits end, they cut to Owl Eyes and Klipsringer digging up Gatsby.
Jay Gatsby will return in… GATSBY: 2 GATZ 2 FURIOUS
I wanted to see the part when James Franco and four chicks in bikinis roll up to the party, then he and LDC yell “Gatsby” and “Spring Break” at each other for two hours until Tobeyes Maguire shoots them both. #jizzage
What are any of these accents? Aren’t they all Americans? How are they fucking it up this badly?
“SWEET!” said every high schooler who’s too lazy to read the Cliff’s Notes and doesn’t realize that there’s an older movie version already.
Be a lot cooler if he growled “I”m Gatsby” then threw a batarang and swung away.
I think it looks awesome and can’t wait to watch it. I will not tolerate any F. Scott Fitzgerald bashing!
(runs away crying)
That’s what I’ve always said. F- Scott Fitzgerald!
Oh man, White People Problems : The Movie is gonna be great!
When is Baz Luhrmann going to accept he’s just Zac Snyder with an English Lit. Degree?
So…. the complete opposite of Zac Snyder?
Jay Gatsby was the original Hipster Grifter.
I know her!
your scene points stock just went up
Where is the White House Down Trailer Vince/Burnsy!
damn yo!!!!1!!1! if i of nown J-Gatz b sippin’ Earl Grey n crippin’ all day win I wuz n hi schoo, I might of red da book.
I cinematographicly ejaculated. I can’t wait til they get him to remake Lawrence of Arabia.