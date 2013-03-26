‘I’m Gatsby!’ affirms Gatsby in this new spot for The Great Gatsby

#Tobey MaGuire #Leonardo DiCaprio
Senior Editor
03.26.13 27 Comments

Here at FilmDrunk, we’ve long held that seeing a guy get hit in the nuts in the trailer for a comedy was the kiss of death. After these last few years, we may soon add a new category for trailers that take great pains to remind you of their titular character’s name, even though… you know… it’s already titular. Do we really need reminding? It’s as if movie marketing has been taking its cues from HeadOn, apply directly to the forehead. Movies falling into this category, off the top of my head… John Carter, Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters, Jack Reacher… and many more. And now, Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, which hits theaters May 10th.

The new spot definitely has more slow motion and car chases and Jack White songs than you’d expect in an F. Scott Fitz-dog adaptation, and it opens with Leonardo DiCaprio saying “I’m Gatsby,” to no one in particular. Because literature schmiterature, this thing better have four-quadrant franchise potential. I can’t wait for Gatsby 2: Boats Against the Current.

GATSBY: Who’s ceaseless now! (*gunshot into the camera as Jay-Z song plays*)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tobey MaGuire#Leonardo DiCaprio
TAGSBaz LuhrmannCarey MulliganCHARACTER'S NAME IN THE TITLECHARACTER'S NAME IN THE TRAILERLeonardo DiCaprioTHE GREAT GATSBYTOBEY MAGUIREtv spots

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP