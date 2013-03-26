‘I’m Gatsby!’ affirms Gatsby in this new spot for The Great Gatsby

Here at FilmDrunk, we’ve long held that seeing a guy get hit in the nuts in the trailer for a comedy was the kiss of death. After these last few years, we may soon add a new category for trailers that take great pains to remind you of their titular character’s name, even though… you know… it’s already titular. Do we really need reminding? It’s as if movie marketing has been taking its cues from HeadOn, apply directly to the forehead. Movies falling into this category, off the top of my head… John Carter, Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters, Jack Reacher… and many more. And now, Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, which hits theaters May 10th.

The new spot definitely has more slow motion and car chases and Jack White songs than you’d expect in an F. Scott Fitz-dog adaptation, and it opens with Leonardo DiCaprio saying “I’m Gatsby,” to no one in particular. Because literature schmiterature, this thing better have four-quadrant franchise potential. I can’t wait for Gatsby 2: Boats Against the Current.

GATSBY: Who’s ceaseless now! (*gunshot into the camera as Jay-Z song plays*)