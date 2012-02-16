Twilight Breaking Dawn is the number 1 DVD of 2012. You will never, ever guess 2 and 3.

In a shock to no one, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 has been selling like hotcakes (also my nickname for RPattz) since being released on DVD this Saturday. To the tune of three million plus copies. That sound you heard is Stephanie Meyer’s yacht pulling up to the dock to pick up her second yacht, which she is going to tow around behind the first yacht in case it gets dirty. Then she’ll just sink that one and switch. She really hates dust.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 DVD is, unsurprisingly, flying off the shelves. After the film was released to disc at midnight Saturday morning, it reportedly sold 3.2 million discs over the course of two days. But, that’s not all: The flick also snagged 50,000 downloads and 80,000 video-on-demand transactions during the two-day period when the sales were tracked, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The numbers make “Breaking Dawn” the top-selling release so far this year. It bows at #1 on the Nielsen VideoScan First Alert overall disc sales chart, followed by “Lady and the Tramp” and “A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas.” [MTV]

Whoawhoawhoa. Hold on one minute. You’re telling me that the next two top-selling DVDs of 2012 are the Harold and Kumar Christmas movie and a re-release of an animated movie from 1955? Holy Lord. [Editor’s Note: I saw Harold and Kumar. It wasn’t that bad.] I take back everything I’ve ever said about the film industry’s sky-is-falling claims being full of crap*. The industry is in SHAMBLES. Someone go pull SOPA out of the shredder, paste it together like a piece of evidence, and put that sucker to a vote**. Just bring this blockquote with you to the hearing***. It’ll pass unanimously****.

*No I don’t.

**Don’t do this.

***This either.

****No it won’t.

