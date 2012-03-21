Twilight Breaking Swan 2 Has a Trailer Trailer

In case you forgot, Twilight is still a thing, there’s still another movie coming out (Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2, opening November 16th, from director Bill Condon, who, yes, has won an Academy Award for writing), and it’s still such a big deal that they release teasers for the trailer (yes, a trailer for a trailer, basically). This is that teaser. Let me see if I can sum up:
REMAMBER WHEN ADWURD BITE YEW, BALLA? NOW YEW ARE VAMPAHR TOO. HALP ME, BALLA! DON’T LAT LLAMA STEAL OUR SAX BEBE!
Will Edward still love Bella now that her vagina has gone cold? It’s like a metaphor for marriage.
FUN FACT: This YouTube video has almost three million views.
Now that Balla’s vag is all cold will Adwurd want to sax her?
Breaking wind > Breaking Dawn (or Swan)
Isn’t it about time for the felt womb picture again?
How does anyone find this mess romantic?! Look, I know people love forbidden romance, but there’s forbidden, and then there’s bad idea jeans.
The whole thing was set up as a fantasy low self esteem girls could put themselves into.
Kristen Stewart’s blank, expressionless stare and lack of acting talent sure makes it easy for girls to project.
Edward, have you a spare suppository?
Marriage ends not with a bang but with window treatments. Wainscoting? Something… I’m glad I’ve forgotten. Anyways, I wish these two crazy kids the best of luck.
I didn’t see part one. Did they do that thing at the wedding reception where all the drunk friends give toasts to the camera? I would watch that if it’s a llama crying for 10 minutes followed by 15 minutes of eerily floating champagne glasses assuming the other vampires don’t show up on film.
There are no toasts to the camera but Tay Tay does warn Bella that she can not have sex with Edward because he is so potent that she will die. Seriously. He literally says, “Are you crazy, you’ll die!”
A trailer trailer for people living in trailers.
I’m so glad this shit is almost done.
Don’t worry they will find something just as horrible to market soon.
Hunger Games looks to be the answer to new teen fiction for movies.
At least those books had the balls to kill off tons of characters.
Seriously how can Twihards masturbate to a 15-second trailer for a trailer?
I’ve fapped to late night commercials for Girls Gone Wild during the years of my early teens. Those were only about a minute so I wouldn’t doubt it’s possible in 15.
Oh God, please tell me that his sweatband is to cover up cutting scars.
The collective black hole that will form from the emptiness that the Twihards will get at the end of this debacle would probably destroy us all. I suppose the timing of The Hunger Games might be impeccable timing on Hollywood’s part.
Me: Hose Bend….?
*1 minute*
*5 minutes*
*10 minutes*
OH! HAHAHAHAHAHA GOOD ONE VINCE!
Vince, I would pay good whoring money if you sat down and did a riff trax to at least one of these exercises in teenage retardation films in your hilarious LOLcats inspired Twilight Derp Speech. Every time you so much as caption a Twilight picture with it, I nearly pass out in laughter. It seriously makes my day. Thanks bro. I owe you a beer, or an Alison Brie gif, or something.