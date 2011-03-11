Twilight Cast Evacuated Amid Tsunami Warning

#Twilight
Editor-at-Large
03.11.11 20 Comments

The cast and crew of the next Twilight film, Breaking Dawn, was forced to evacuate their set on Vancouver Island in Canada amid a tsunami warning stemming from last night’s earthquake in Japan. From People.com:

The actors are not believed to be in any danger, but for safety measures they apparently have been moved out of the region.

The town where production is taking place, Tofino, contains a long stretch of open coast on the furthest westerly point of the island and was seen in the earlier The Twilight Saga: New Moon.

I’ve been watching coverage of this story (the Japan part, not the Twilight part) pretty much non-stop since 5 AM. It’s insane. Half of Japan is underwater and the other half is on fire. As someone who has a recurring dream about dying in a giant tsunami, this is pretty much the scariest thing I’ve ever seen. So, as easy as it would be to make mean, horrible jokes about the Twilight movies or their fans here, I’m gonna take a pass. Even on the part of the story in that link involving cast member Tinsel Korey hyper-dramatically Tweeting, “They’re evacuating us 4 a tsumnani [sic] warning. If this … is my last my tweet. I love you. The end. Hugz.” My restraint is strong.

In conclusion, because I don’t really know how to end this post, this is the video for “Straight to My Feet” by MC Hammer and Deion Sanders from the Street Fighter soundtrack.

