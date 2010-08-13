Twitter: The Movie

The first impression you get from the trailer for The Social Network is that it’s really thuper duper theriouth, especially for a movie about Facebook. Naturally, that makes it perfect parody material. The latest parody comes from Rated Awesome, and it re-imagines The Social Network as a movie about Twitter, the sassy gay friend of social networking sites. It follows last week‘s version of the same for YouTube (I included that below). I like the YouTube version a little better, but they’re both solid, and with such an easy-to-mimic format, the possibilities are endless. I wonder how many of these we can make. I tried to make one about MySpace, but it kept crashing my computer, and now it won’t stop playing a Linkin Park song. I’d like to see one about FilmDrunk. It’d start with a choir of lobster dogs barking a Slayer song while people added jokes about retarded kids to a Photoshop of Vince Vaughn eating an ice cream cone.

Oh, and here’s that picture of a girl’s butt.