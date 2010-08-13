Twitter: The Movie

The first impression you get from the trailer for The Social Network is that it’s really thuper duper theriouth, especially for a movie about Facebook. Naturally, that makes it perfect parody material. The latest parody comes from Rated Awesome, and it re-imagines The Social Network as a movie about Twitter, the sassy gay friend of social networking sites. It follows last week‘s version of the same for YouTube (I included that below). I like the YouTube version a little better, but they’re both solid, and with such an easy-to-mimic format, the possibilities are endless. I wonder how many of these we can make. I tried to make one about MySpace, but it kept crashing my computer, and now it won’t stop playing a Linkin Park song. I’d like to see one about FilmDrunk. It’d start with a choir of lobster dogs barking a Slayer song while people added jokes about retarded kids to a Photoshop of Vince Vaughn eating an ice cream cone.
Oh, and here’s that picture of a girl’s butt.
You forgot the part where FilmDrunk the movie throws Pajiba the movie and AICN the movie into the back of a rape van covered with a 100% medically accurate Human Centipede mural, drives out to the middle of a secluded national forest and BTK’s them while writing about it in character as da Stafe and C-Tate.
The Pajiba one will star Robert Carradine and Anthony Edwards.
Sorkin is physically incapable of writing something that doesn’t take itself way too seriously. Even his show about comedy was a bunch of self-absorbed assholes.
He’s like the Madonna of writing.
The musician, not the mother of Jesus.
I could’ve sworn it was a hoagie.
The With Leather movie will suck.
That’s what happens to movies when the shitty writers outnumber the good ones.
The Gamma Squad movie will just be a compilation of Kyle Reese’s flashbacks.
The Geekologie movie will be a 40 minute Gamma Squad fan film.
In the Filmdrunk movie, I’d like the following actors to portray my alter egos:
Stone Soup: Zach Galifinakas
Glen: Crispin Glover
Zog: Danny DeVito
Gnome Sayin: Christopher Mintz Plasse
Can I be ScarJo?
We look nothing alike. I just want to vicariously bang her husband.
It’s our movie, PB – you don’t ask, you demand.
The Mighty Feklahr is fine with JG Hertzler, Robert O’Reilly, or Michael Dorn.
Dor sho gha! Happy Friday the 13th everyone! Ch ch ch ah ah ah!
So in this FD movie Vince will be played by Bobcat Goldthwait in his Shakes the Clown wardrobe.
I demand ScarJo too, we`re not even in the same gender I just want to feel her boobs.
Filmdrunk the movie. you don`t get to 12 friends with multiple personalities without making some BTK.
can i call you friends? please.
That’s a slippery slope Tino. People will look at you funny. Especially when you get to the Klingon explanation.
@FilmDrunk Shotgun Autofellatio Walrus! #inyourface #LITERALLY
I hope Luke Walton is as good an actor as he is a basketball player.
Friends? Fellow inmates? Is there really a difference?
Carrot Top is currently eating Taco Bell and skipping his workout to peruse the flannel section at Wal-Mart because someone told him neSou was a hollywood insider.
Pete Hammond thinks this FilmDrunk movie is the Casablanca of our generation!.
Argentino says:
can i call you friends? please.
Just don’t call me late for dinner!
*Charlie-Brown-walks to the corner*
If there’s ever a Filmdrunk movie, rest assured that James Franco will be there. There’s no way he’d miss an opportunity for that much frotting… you know, for art.
If this FilmDrunk movie is anything like Iron Man 2, I’m assuming I’ll be one of the characters from the WarmingGlow spinoff that’s annoyingly forced in to the detriment of the plot.
The FilmDrunk movie will be a demolition derby filled with white people in personalized rape vans screaming jokes about minorities, Avatards, Twihards, and Juggalos out of their windows. The winner gets a shirt.
I would like to be played by Tony Jaa. We both have common interests such as dropkicking people off elephants and finding buddhism.