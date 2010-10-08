Tyler Perry Secures Dwayne The Rock Johnson

It took everything in my power not to make that headline “Dwayne The Rock’s Johnson”. Nonetheless, any time you have “Tyler Perry,” “The Rock”, and “Johnson” in the same sentence, it’s still gonna sound pretty gay. Oh right, the story. So The Rock is reportedly attached to Tyler Perry’s “Take My Wife,” based on the novel ‘Tyler Perry’ by Tyler Perry.

In Take My Wife, Perry will play a recently divorced man who realizes the only way to get out of paying alimony to his ex is to find her a new husband. He sets about transforming a rough-around-the-edges guy (Johnson) into a paramour who can be her ideal mate. After his Cyrano act creates the new love match, the divorced guy falls back in love with his wife and has to compete for her affections. [Deadline]

That sounds a lot like an Argentine movie Steve Carell recently bought the rights to, A Boyfriend for My Wife. Throw in a Hitch element, I Think I Love My Wife, a title from a hundred-year-old vaudeville joke, and a dash of Jesus, and boom! You’ve got yourself a nice, beige bowl of oatmeal. And this, my friends, is why Tyler Perry is rich.