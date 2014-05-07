Tyrese Wants You To ‘Get Off The Pity Potty’ And Realize That He Is The Greatest Male Role Model In The World

If you’ve been reading this site long, you know that one of our favorite phenomena is that of the “existential buffoon,” often an actor who has achieved fame early in life, and, perhaps because people pay rapt attention to him wherever he goes no matter what he does, he’s convinced himself that he is a sort of prophet of the profound, and takes to addressing fans almost entirely in Yoda-like idiot riddles. Some of our favorite existential buffoons include Vin Diesel, Shia LaBeouf, Peter Dante, Will Smith’s entire family, Troy Duffy, Billy Zane, Stephen Baldwin, and Sly Stallone. While he may not be as famous as Vin Diesel or as much of a buffoon as Jaden Smith, Tyrese Gibson may be the most self-regarding and faux-profound of his species – it is beautiful to watch. He has more than made the case to be included on the eventual Mount Douchemore of Existential Buffoonery.
In his latest dispatch from wise-man mountain, the famous model/actor/singer/best-selling author who was discovered on a bus and put in a Coca-Cola commercial, offers up the straight dope on how to be successful like him.
“Get off the pity potty. Awaken the beast inside. Get in shape. Get off the pity potty. Stop looking for the new pity committees. Running around telling everyone around you you’re sad, inviting everyone to your pity parties, and your pity parades. It’s time to take shit to another level.”
Aw, come on, Tyrese, shouldn’t it be the “Itty Bitty Pity Committee?” My grandmother used to bake cupcakes to raise money for the IBPC’s yearly Kvetch Fest. The rhyming makes the advice more profound, you see. And he’s truly a man after my own heart with the extended poop metaphor. Time to get off the pity potty and take shit to another level! (*jumps off the toilet, takes dump on the hood of the mayor’s car*) I AM A GOLDEN GOD!
Now, if you were wondering what makes Tyrese so uniquely qualified to give awesomely rhyming advice (adVERSE?!), don’t worry, he’ll tell you.
I’m a big brother. I’m a father. I’m a uncle. I’m a grandfather. I’m a big brother. I’m all of the things that you may be missing in your life as far as a male figure. I’m your boyfriend, I’m your husband, I’m your cousin. I’mma keep it so real with you it’s supposed to make you uncomfortable.
Mission accomplished! Sidenote: Do you think Tyrese Gibson is really a grandfather (which would be kind of crazy considering he’s only 35), or does he mean that he’s a grandfather the same way he means that he’s my boyfriend? Or is it perhaps that in pondering this great mystery, we will learn more about ourselves? Discuss.
I can’t hate on Tyrese, he honestly believes everything he says
I think that makes him even more of a douche, Bex.
Ron Swanson is the best role model ever!
Or Liam Neasonsssss.
I dunno’, man. You jump of the pity potty and take your shit to a new level it just ends up in the sink. Don’t ask me how I know this.
I love the fact that you can see him recording himself in his aviators.
I can’t watch this here – does he explain why we’re all mysteriously missing these assorted male figures he’s prepared to stand in for? I’m only missing one male figure in my life, and I really only need a fraction of it, and it’s “real” enough, it shouldn’t make me uncomfortable.
Boom! Rabbited!
Come on, Sony! Ink this deal.
So the big payoff to all this rambling is Tyrese telling me to take an upper-decker?
More Paternal Than Paternal!
A 35 year old black grandparent isn’t that rare.
Unfortunately, the ‘existential buffoon’ describes my sister’s boyfriend to a tee. This guy is the brother of a very famous professional surfer (who I will not name), and is constantly posting cringe-worthy musings of life on his facebook page.
For example, he constantly talks about how hard he works and how people need to get their priorities straight, then he’ll go ahead and take a vacation to Central America for 20 days.
Also, hes from a local surfing town, and I shit you not, compared himself and other locals to ‘modern indians’ that must protect their area from the invading tourists (side note: I am sure he used some kind of chill-bro slang for tourist).
So, thank you Vince, for finally giving me a term to describe this douche.
You know Slater? What a Dbag.
@Tony Perkis Sr
So I’m guessing the reason your sister is dating him is a) he is wealthy b) he is handsome c) monster in the sack d) all of the above.
ProTip: When attending any party, pity or otherwise, one should always take shit to another level. The master bath or basement, preferably. It will save both you and the other guests considerable discomfort.
I wonder what Tyrese did with the rest of his day after filming this.
“I’m a big brother. I’m a father. I’m a uncle. I’m a grandfather. I’m a big brother. I’m all of the things that you may be missing in your life as far as a male figure. I’m your boyfriend, I’m your husband, I’m your cousin.”
Tyrese then continued “I’m your hell, I’m your dream, I’m nothing in between, you know you wouldn’t want it any other way!”
Hahahahahahahahaha
So does he voice the “Uncle Grandpa” all the kids are talking about?
“I’m your boyfriend, I’m your husband”
I hope my husband doesn’t find out about this. Or my boyfriend.
Pretend to be whatever the hell you want, pal, but you’ll never be my huckleberry.
Heh, I just realized that Tyrese Gibson is his real name and not the name of his characters.
Tyrese Gibson seems to be the burly dude standing in the kitchen of every house party, who touches your face in conversations while talking way too loud and spilling kalimotxo from his old mustard glas.
IS he talking about an Upper Decker?